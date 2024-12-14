(OANN) – A Missouri man has been found in Syria after being imprisoned for months. On Thursday, the man who identified himself as Travis Timmerman was found after he spent months in a Syrian prison after he crossed into the country on a “pilgrimage” to Damascus.

According to reports, it was not widely known that the man who disappeared in Hungary in May, was in Syria. His discovery came as thousands of detainees were released from jails following President Bashar al-Assad’s overthrow over the weekend.

Timmerman was first seen in a video that surfaced overnight, leading some to mistake him for missing American journalist Austin Tice.