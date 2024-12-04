President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the nation’s new defense secretary, following a concerted Democrat and media narrative that has claimed Trump’s first pick, Pete Hegseth, may have a drinking problem.

It was NBC News that claimed “two sources” identified DeSantis as a possible nominee, following a report on the issue by the Wall Street Journal.

The network said, “Other possible contenders for the Pentagon top job include Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., according to two sources familiar with the decision-making. Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., whom Trump had chosen for White House national security adviser, is also a possible pick for leading the Pentagon, two other sources said.”

The narrative that was unleashed following Trump’s pick of Hegseth has included various stories about his drinking and a “sexual assault” in 2017 for which he was not charged.

Hegseth has denied he mistreated women and explained the incident involving the woman who accused him was a consensual event.

Hegseth, on social media, has cited the “smear” campaign based on “fake” and “anonymous” sources.

“Our warriors will never back down, & neither will I,” he said.

He repeated his assertion Wednesday morning:

Pete Hegseth says he is not dropping out: ‘Why would I back down? I have always been a fighter. I am here for the war fighters. This is personal and compassionate for me’ #PeteHegseth pic.twitter.com/c974qjPaeS — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) December 4, 2024

It was Twitchy that called out Democrats and the media for their leftist attacks.

“Hegseth has been in the crosshairs of the left since President-Elect Trump nominated him to lead the Department of Defense. First, they said he was unqualified, completely ignoring his Ivy League education and decorated military service. Then they tried to ‘Kavanaugh’ him with a 2017 accusation of sexual assault, which was investigated by police at the time. No charges were filed. They accused him of being a white supremacist because he had tattoos or something. Most recently, The New Yorker ran a hit piece claiming Hegseth was commonly intoxicated on the job while he worked for Concerned Vets for America. Senator Dick Blumenthal was quick to pounce on the story.”

Now, the report said, “NBC has doubled down on The New Yorker article with claims from Fox News employees.”

There were those who apparently were being swayed by the claims.

NEW: Pete Hegseth, President-elect Trump’s pick for defense secretary, drank in ways that concerned his colleagues at Fox News, according to 10 current and former Fox employees who spoke with NBC News. https://t.co/f6JLl87p5D — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 3, 2024

LATEST: At least six GOP senators are not currently comfortable supporting President-elect Trump’s pick to lead the Defense Department, Pete Hegseth, following allegations concerning his drinking and treatment of women, three Republican sources say. https://t.co/lPo5mIMfWl — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 3, 2024

SEN. GRAHAM ON HEGSETH ALLEGATIONS: “Some of these articles are very disturbing. He obviously has a chance to defend himself here, but some of this stuff is is gonna be difficult, you know, time will tell.” pic.twitter.com/qDOq9rnlfy — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 3, 2024

There were defenders, too.

I don’t drink. I’m disgusted by the smell of alcohol on someone’s breath. I’ve never EVER seen Pete drink like that, and have never smelled alcohol on his breath at work. These hit pieces are getting laughable. https://t.co/6qdq3MhADh — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) December 4, 2024

Update: Four more FOX employees say the NBC story about Pete Hegseth is false. pic.twitter.com/jenQeXdHEp — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) December 4, 2024