(FOX NEWS) – The Scripps National Spelling Bee has drawn attention after its approved list of study words for third-graders looking to compete in the upcoming spelling competition was shared online. Study lists for the contest found on school district websites for the 2024-2025 school year list the feminist term, “womyn,” as an acceptable alternate spelling for “women” that students can use.

Schools must be enrolled in the Scripps National Spelling Bee program for their students to qualify for the national spelling competition. The 2025 National Finals will be held next May and coincide with the competition’s 100th anniversary.

A spokesperson for Scripps explained to Fox News Digital that all words Scripps uses in its program are pulled from the Merriam-Webster Unabridged Dictionary, which has the alternate spelling for “women.”