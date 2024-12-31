(FOX NEWS) — MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said one of the things she got wrong in 2024 was thinking Americans would be more “unnerved” by Republican Vice President-elect JD Vance.

“I thought people would be more unnerved by JD Vance,” Maddow told news site, Semafor, which rounded up dozens of retrospectives from media figures across the political spectrum, adding, “Less the cat lady thing and more the ‘Americans [are] going to have to get over dictatorphobia’ Mencius Moldbug’ thing,” referring to the pseudonym for blogger Curtis Yarvin, whom Vance has followed for years.

Donald Trump’s selection of Vance as his running mate was greeted with scorn in the progressive media, and he was derided in the press as a drag on the ticket. However, Vance’s skillful showings in combative interviews soon earned him a reputation as one of Trump’s best surrogates, and he was also widely considered the winner of the only vice-presidential debate with Democratic counterpart Tim Walz.