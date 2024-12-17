While mysterious drone sightings over New Jersey have sparked fear and confusion across the state, Belleville Mayor Michael Melham (R) has dropped a bombshell: the drones may be connected to missing radioactive material.

In a series of eye-opening statements on Good Day New York, Mayor Melham revealed alarming details that federal and state officials seem determined to downplay or dismiss.

After an unprecedented emergency briefing with New Jersey’s mayors and legislators, Melham was left with more questions than answers.

“We were told very little,” Melham admitted. “It’s this lack of transparency, in my opinion, that’s doing nothing but fueling conspiracy theories online.”

The mayor pointed to recent reports that radioactive material went missing in New Jersey, specifically through Port Newark—a major transportation hub, which was reported by The Gateway Pundit.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has confirmed that radioactive material was lost in transit earlier this month.

The missing material, identified as a Ge-68 pin source manufactured by Eckert & Ziegler, was reported lost by its licensee on December 3, 2024. Shipped for disposal, the container arrived at its destination severely damaged and empty.

The item, called a “pin source,” contains a small amount of the radioactive isotope Germanium-68, which is used to calibrate the accuracy of PET scanners.

According to the NRC’s report, the radioactive source, while classified as “Less than IAEA Category 3,” still poses potential risks if mishandled or exposed for prolonged periods.

Curt Menefee:

Do you have any idea what it could be or which side it could be, where it’s coming from? Belleville Mayor Michael Melham:

I can tell you what it’s not. We know for a fact it’s not Little Green Men, and more than likely, it’s not a foreign adversary because they would be able to figure out how to turn off the blinking lights. These drones are huge. We had a mayor yesterday on the call with the White House telling them that he had six-foot drones hovering over his house. Yet they continue to tell us, “We don’t know what we’re talking about. It’s misidentification.” Certainly, there’s some misidentification probably going on, but I can assure you that we are seeing drones in New Jersey all over the place. Rosanna Scotto:

All right, so Bethenny Frankel, I know she’s not like The New York Times, but she says that she has some contact at the Pentagon and that it has something to do with radioactive material in New Jersey. What are you hearing? Belleville Mayor Michael Melham:

So here’s what I know. I know that we were told by our state police that we have assets over our critical infrastructure. Now, depending on your point of view, that’s either concerning or comforting. I think it’s comforting because it’s probably us listening and watching. We also know that we have drones that are flying in a grid-like pattern. In my opinion, they’re looking for something. What might they be looking for? Well, potentially we’re aware of a threat that came in through Port Newark. Maybe that’s radioactive material. There was—and there is—an alert that’s out right now that radioactive material in New Jersey has gone missing. On December second, it was a shipment. It arrived at its destination, the container was damaged, and it was empty. So potentially we’re looking for that. Rosanna Scotto:

Stop right there, Mayor, because that's very important information. And that came from a credible source? Belleville Mayor Michael Melham:

That came from the U.S. government. Rosanna Scotto:

And so it’s missing? Missing. And they think it’s in New Jersey, or it could be anywhere? Belleville Mayor Michael Melham:

It was lost in New Jersey in transit. And again, this is just an example of what I think that we’re sniffing for. I think we do have the assets that can go up and fly around and sniff, which is why we’re not seeing the uptick we used to see in Belleville anymore. It’s moving, but we’re seeing alerts that it’s happening now in Pennsylvania.

WATCH:

