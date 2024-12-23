Following significant setbacks in the region, the Iranian regime’s strategy of exporting terrorism and waging war has suffered severe blows in recent months. To compensate for these losses, the regime is now accelerating and intensifying its efforts to acquire nuclear weapons.

In the past, Iran relied on Hezbollah and other proxy forces to extract concessions from the international community. Historically, the regime’s survival has been built on two primary pillars:

* Repression and executions within the country.

* Exporting terrorism and warmongering in the region while advancing its nuclear weapons program.

According to information from the Defense and Strategic Research Committee of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, or NCRI, the regime has recently intensified its activities related to explosive detonator technology, aiming to expedite the construction of a nuclear warhead.

The NCRI first exposed the regime’s clandestine nuclear military program, with a revelation of the Natanz site, in 2002.

These activities are being carried out at the Research and Development Center for Explosion and Impact, known by its Persian acronym, METFAZ. This entity operates under the Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research, or SPND, which is tasked with advancing Iran’s nuclear bomb development.

METFAZ disguises its operations under the banner of a company called Arvin Kimia Abzar, which ostensibly operates in the oil and petroleum extraction industry. However, intelligence obtained by the Iranian Resistance reveals that this company is entirely controlled by the same network and personnel responsible for nuclear warhead production. Arvin Kimia Abzar, established in 2018, was officially relocated in April 2024 to a site near the village of Sanjarian, adjacent to the Parchin military facility. This secure site is now referred to as the Meshkat Complex.

While global scrutiny remains fixated on uranium enrichment levels needed for fissile material production, the regime has made substantial covert progress in the weaponization phase of its nuclear program. This includes efforts to build a functional nuclear warhead.

These activities, carried out in secrecy and through deceptive practices, have evaded international oversight and inspection.

On the eve of a recent U.N. Security Council meeting, three European nations issued a statement asserting that there is no civilian justification for Iran’s current level of uranium enrichment. Despite repeated warnings from the Iranian Resistance, the West has squandered over two decades in unproductive negotiations due to a policy of appeasing Iran. The brutal theocratic regime, however, has exploited this time to advance its nuclear ambitions and move ever closer to acquiring a nuclear weapon.

The way out may be what Maryam Rajavi, president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, proposed during a video address to a meeting with members of the U.S. House of Representatives on December 17:

“Following its failures in the region, the Iranian regime has accelerated its nuclear weapons program to avert its inevitable downfall. Therefore, the snapback mechanism in U.N. Security Council Resolution 2231 must be activated immediately.”

