Newly released photos show Hunter and Joe Biden with Chinese officials in 2013

By Just the News

(JUST THE NEWS) — The National Archives has released photos of Hunter and Joe Biden meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Chinese high-ranking officials in 2013 during the Obama-Biden administration.

The photos were obtained by the conservative legal foundation, America First Legal.

The president had long insisted that he never had any involvement in Hunter’s business dealings.

