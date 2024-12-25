(JUST THE NEWS) — The National Archives has released photos of Hunter and Joe Biden meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Chinese high-ranking officials in 2013 during the Obama-Biden administration.
China has the Bidens in its back pocket. More proof below from @America1stLegal…. https://t.co/X8LkIaHh6Q
— Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 24, 2024
The photos were obtained by the conservative legal foundation, America First Legal.
/9 Joe Biden also appeared to meet with the Director and Managing Partner of BHR Partners, Ming Xue. pic.twitter.com/bVqYN3DpjX
— America First Legal (@America1stLegal) December 23, 2024
The president had long insisted that he never had any involvement in Hunter’s business dealings.