(DALLAS EXPRESS) – A Nashville news channel, News Channel 5, refused to use the word ‘Christmas’ in its coverage of the local city Christmas tree recycling program.

Instead, the network renamed Christmas trees as ‘festive live trees’ in its coverage. To this slight, a commenter replied: “The word you’re looking for is Christmas. They’re Christmas trees. America is Christian – act like it Phil!” [The news reporter.]

The recycling program is one of many nationwide, and city governments and organizations offer it each year to help Christmas trees get second use. In the case of the program covered by News Channel 5, Nashville offers citizens the chance to donate the trees for use in composting and mulch operations. They’ll meet the woodchipper instead of the landfill.