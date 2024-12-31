(AP) — There’s a chance solar storms may bring northern lights to several northern U.S states just in time for the new year.

The sun expelled two bursts of plasma that are hurtling toward Earth and are expected to arrive early this week, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Once they arrive, they may spark colorful auroras Monday and Tuesday nights in Alaska, Washington, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine. Parts of Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Iowa and New York may also get a piece of the view.