Van Jones, a Democrat lawyer, author and activist who has worked to change up the criminal-justice system, standards for human rights and racism, and the world’s ideas about the environment, now is a regular commentator on CNN.

He had worked in the Barack Obama administration as special adviser on green jobs, enterprise and innovation at the White House.

And he has explained the stunning landslide victory of President-elect Donald Trump in the 2024 race.

It’s because of Trump’s smarts, he said.

This is a clip for history. pic.twitter.com/NcwCW8IjR9 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) December 15, 2024

Jones said, “Every one of your people knows Elon, Elon, Elon, Elon. Listen, everybody keeps, I mean, the problem is, you have a framework in your mind that, how could Donald Trump? How could Donald Trump? How can Donald Trump?

“Guys, can we cut it out?” he said. “Donald Trump is not an idiot. Donald Trump, let me just be very clear: Donald Trump is smarter than me, you, and all of his critics. You know how I know? Because he has the White House, the Senate, the House, the support, the popular vote. He has a massive media ecosystem bigger than the mainstream built around him and for him and a religious fervor in a political movement around him, and his best buddy is the richest person in the history of the world, and the most relevant Kennedy is with him.”

He said Trump is “the most powerful human on Earth and in our lifetime.”

On the Gateway Pundit, a commentary explained the comments came during a podcast with commentator Chris Cillizza.

The report noted it was the second time Jone has unleashed criticism on his liberal colleagues.

It was just days after Trump’s victory that he said, “We thought that they [MAGA] were idiots. It turned out we [Democrats and leftwing media] were idiots.”