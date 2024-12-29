Who knew, but Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, is racist. And a parking lot in Lake Merritt, California. And the University of Michigan.

And “guru,” milk, “Nikki Haley,” math, immunology, marriage or being married, not pronouncing Kamala Harris name the way she wants, colorblindness and Christianity.

That’s all according to a report from College Fix, which researched comments and statements from America’s higher education industry.

The organization said, “Racism is the intentional mistreatment of someone on the basis of their race – at least in the normal world. But in academia, racism is anything producing disparities, according to Professor Ibram Kendi.”

Then it delivered a list of “people, places, actions, and other things declared racist this year by higher ed, though a few came from K-12.”

It explains, “If something needs ‘anti-racist’ action or ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion,’ it follows it must be racist, or else it would not need correction.”

The list includes academic disciplines: “Chemistry, Classics, Evolutionary biology, Engineering, Immunology, Math and more.

Actions finding themselves targeted for condemnation include: Accusing a black student of plagiarism, Banning DEI, Being Asian but romantically interested in white people, Course evaluations, Criticizing a black female reporter, Criticizing plagiarism, Marriage/being married, Mentioning a black female congresswoman has fake eyelashes, Murder, Not pronouncing Kamala Harris’ name right and pages more on the list.

Condemned beliefs include: Being pro-life/pointing out high abortion rates for black women, Christianity, Colorblindness and Nostalgia.

Among others were Counseling, Dentistry, Geology, Medicine, Ocean sciences, Dolly Parton’s free book program, Dressing as a Native American at a Kansas City Chiefs game, Paintings of British countryside, Porcelain, Fried chicken, Conservatives, Donald Trump, Nikki Haley and …

Greenhouses!