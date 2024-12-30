A new poll reveals that Americans, a majority of 57%, want former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., investigated by the FBI for her role in former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s partisan Jan. 6 riot-investigating committee.

The results, from Rasmussen, cited in the Florida Capital Star, follow a report from House Republicans that accused Cheney of witness tampering.

“Based on the evidence obtained by this Subcommittee, numerous federal laws were likely broken by Liz Cheney,” the report said.

According to the report, House members recommended the FBI investigation over allegations of procuring another person to commit perjury.

“In the report, the House GOP said Cheney tampered with January 6 Select Committee witness Cassidy Hutchinson by secretly communicating with the former Trump administration worker without telling her attorney,” the Capital Star said.

“Hutchinson committed perjury when she lied under oath to the Select Committee. Additionally, Hutchinson was interviewed by the FBI as part of its investigation into President Trump,” the report detailed.

WND reported when the House report came out that members of Congress concluded Cheney “likely” violated federal law during her work to pin the blame for the Jan. 6, 2021, events in Washington on President Trump.

The report, from the House Administration Oversight Subcommittee, and chairman Barry Loudermilk, was released and concluded the riot was preventable.

Cheney decided to join in the Democrats’ organized lawfare against President Donald Trump, and their allegations of his responsibility for the riot, even though he had told his supporters to protest peacefully.

Further, he had volunteered to have thousands of National Guard troops at the Capitol complex that day in order to prevent any disruption, but was refused by Democrats in Washington.

“Based on the evidence obtained by this Subcommittee, numerous federal laws were likely broken by Liz Cheney, the former Vice Chair of the January 6 Select Committee, and these violations should be investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” charged the report.

The report continued, “Evidence uncovered by the Subcommittee revealed that former Congresswoman Liz Cheney tampered with at least one witness, Cassidy Hutchinson, by secretly communicating with Hutchinson without Hutchinson’s attorney’s knowledge. This secret communication with a witness is improper and likely violates (the law). Such action is outside the due functioning of the legislative process and therefore not protected by the Speech and Debate clause.”

The criminal law that prohibits tampering with witnesses could subject a defendant to a penalty of 20 years in prison.

The report also faulted Hutchinson, described as Cheney’s “star witness at the nationally televised hearings, alleging that Cheney encouraged false testimony about a handwritten document and noting her sensational claim that former President Donald Trump tried to commandeer his presidential limousine that day to take it to the Capitol,” a claim that was debunked by the Secret Service itself.

Loudermilk’s report explains evidence obtained by his subcommittee suggests “Hutchinson committed perjury when she lied under oath to the Select Committee.” Cheney’s fault likes with “violating 18 U.S.C. 1622, which prohibits any person from procuring another person to commit perjury.”

The report explained the report further charges that there is “evidence of collusion” between the J6 committee, led by Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Cheney, who shortly after was thrown out of her congressional seat by her own voters.

The other side of the colluding parties would be special counsel Jack Smith, who had created a number of lawfare cases against Trump, all of which now have collapsed and been dismissed.

The report said, “When Smith released a trove of documents in October that were used in his filings in the Trump case, present in the batch was an unredacted transcript from one Jan. 6 Select Committee interview with a witness.”

The report said the only way for Smith to have gotten that document was “from one of the two institutions which did not cooperate” with the subcommittee’s investigation.

It also confirmed Pelosi’s committee refused to preserve significant evidence, Hutchinson made “significant material changes” in her testimony “with the help of Vice Chair Cheney,” and Pelosi “took some responsibility for not ensuring adequate Capitol security in unaired footage recorded” for a documentary.

Loudermilk also addressed a letter to colleagues with a warning: “Americans expect and deserve a government that is small in size, limited in scope, and fully accountable to the people, as our Founders intended. The actions of some elected officials and certain government bureaucrats in the aftermath of January 6, 2021, are evidence of how we have ventured far away from those basic principles of our constitutional republic. Transparency, accountability, and equal application of the law are the only solutions to return our nation to one that is free, safe and full of opportunity.”

Cheney has been one of the names suggested for Joe Biden to protect with “preemptive” presidential pardons.

That topic came up as Biden pardoned his son Hunter, who was convicted on multiple gun felonies and pleaded guilty to multiple tax felonies and could have spent decades in prison.

Biden followed that up with hundreds and hundreds of commutations.