One of the more salacious messaging tidbits that came out of ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s partisan J6 committee which was set up to investigate the Capitol riot, but actually tried to rearrange evidence to blame President Donald Trump for the events, was that Trump tried to commandeer the presidential limousine.

That claim came from Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide who has come under scrutiny for not just the content of her testimony to Pelosi’s committee, but changing it, and then allegedly working at the behest of former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., to orchestra her statements.

Hutchinson had claimed at the time Pelosi’s committee was holding hearings that Trump had insisted that his Secret Service driver take him to the Capitol that day.

Lacking a positive response, Hutchinson claimed, Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of the limo.

Her claims immediately were refuted by the Secret Service, which pointed out the incident simply did not happen.

Now a report in the Federalist documents how newly released testimony from the Secret Service pushed back on the wild claim.

It was House Administration’s subcommittee on Oversight that released the transcripts of a Secret Service driver for President Donald Trump, the report said.

“I did not see him reach. He never grabbed the steering wheel,” the driver told Cheney at the time. “I didn’t see him, you know, lunge to try to get into the front seat at all.”

The Federalist noted that “flew directly in opposition” to Cassidy’s claims that an irate president took after agents to try to drive himself to the Capitol.

Hutchinson had testified Trump said something like, “I’m the f’ing president, take me up to the Capitol now.”

With her testimony, the report said, “she was celebrated by Trump’s opponents as a heroine of the Jan. 6 saga to smear Republicans as complicit in the violence at the Capitol. Lawmakers on the partisan panel appointed by then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi aggressively pursued that narrative to the point of releasing select testimony and riot footage with a series of made-for-TV hearings produced by professional broadcasters.”

The Federalist noted it months ago had documented how Cheney suppressed evidence “that Trump pressed Democrats to accept 10,000 National Guard troops ahead of Jan. 6, 2021.”

He was refused.

House investigators now are calling for the Department of Justice to investigate Cheney’s actions for allegedly tampering with a congressional witness.

She is accused of circumventing Hutchinson’s lawyer just as Hutchinson was changing her testimony.