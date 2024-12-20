The tactic of “divide and conquer” has long been used by great powers of the past, such as the Greek and Roman empires, to exploit divisions between peoples as a means to rule over them. A more recent example of this is the domination and subsequent rule of India from 1757 until its independence in 1947, first through the British East India Company (EIC) and later directly under the British Crown.

Britain manipulated the religious, social, and economic divisions and rivalries of the diverse peoples of India to gain economic dominance over them, then political and judicial control. Over time, many Indians came to perceive this and resent their foreign rulers. They saw the country’s valuable resources being exploited for the profit of Britain.

This resentment eventually developed into the Indian Rebellion of 1857, where several factions of Indian society fought to overthrow British rule in their country through the EIC. One of the leading figures of this rebellion was Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi (1828-1858), who became a national hero and symbol of resistance. However, one of the primary reasons the rebellion failed was because, though many Indians opposed the British, many fought for them, and the majority remained compliant with their rule.

Just over 51 years later, Indian lawyer and independence activist Mohandas K. Gandhi (1869-1948) published a book called “Indian Home Rule” (1909). In it, he declared that British rule was established and maintained because of Indian cooperation. If Indians refused to cooperate, then British rule would collapse, and India would have its independence.

Gandhi succeeded where Rani Lakshmibai did not. He helped to achieve independence for his country not by raising armies to expel the British but by convincing large portions of Indian society to adopt his philosophy of non-cooperation and non-violent resistance.

In the United States, we can see many examples of local, state and federal government politicians and bureaucrats, both elected and unelected, pursuing policies that cause chaos, confusion and animosity between people in order to maintain control over them and enrich themselves.

Those managing this cruel system seek to provoke their victims into retaliating against them and use any violent reaction as a pretext to crack down and exert greater control over everyone.

Do not take the bait and be goaded into actions that lead to defeat and greater slavery. It is far better and more effective to work together with neighbors and local leaders to peacefully nullify and not cooperate with any federal, state, or local unconstitutional edicts.

One of many examples where this has been successful involved a barber named Karl Manke of Owosso, Shiawassee County, Michigan. He was ordered in May 2020 by the governor to shut down his small business, his livelihood, under the guise of a statewide medical emergency. Sheriff Brian Begole, County Circuit Judge Matthew Stewart and his neighbors came to his aid and stood between Mr. Manke and the governor, refusing to comply with the unconstitutional and selectively enforced executive order that allowed big businesses, but not small ones, to remain open. Threats from the governor and attempts to pit local authorities against the people failed because they peacefully stood together and refused to cooperate.

Throughout the world, crises abound, including ethnic and religious conflicts, mass migration, famine, energy shortages, plagues, economic failure and the looming threat of world war. The World Economic Forum (WEF), United Nations, non-governmental organizations and very powerful oligarchs generate these things to keep much of the people in the world distracted, divided and under their influence as they work to bring about the Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Notwithstanding its benign-sounding words, SDG means to entrap people in digital IDs, currency and cities; turn them into programmable cyborgs (transhumanism); destroy their ability to have families; and eliminate most of them through depopulation.

The global elite view the earth’s resources as theirs, and they wish to eliminate most of the world’s people from using them. They and the world leaders and organizations that follow them are inspired and energized by Satan, the deceiver of the world (Revelation 12:7-9). Because of his hatred of God, he uses them to destroy His creation, employing disharmony, confusion, and disorder.

It is right and good to push back and make inroads against efforts to bring in this dark night by working together with others to peacefully not cooperate with them, but this will not be enough for ultimate deliverance. Satan and those who serve him are extraordinary foes that seek our enslavement and destruction. Such enemies are too powerful for us to ultimately overcome, and we need an extraordinary Deliverer.

Approximately 700 years before the birth of Jesus, the prophet Isaiah wrote of this coming Deliverer:

“For a child will be born to us, a son will be given to us; and the government will rest on His shoulders; and His name will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Eternal Father, Prince of Peace. There will be no end to the increase of His government or of peace, on the throne of David and over his kingdom, to establish it and to uphold it with justice and righteousness from then on and forevermore. The zeal of the LORD of hosts will accomplish this.” (Isaiah 9:6-7)

Jesus Christ is the Prince of Peace, who taught that peacemakers and the meek are blessed because they would be considered sons of God and would inherit the earth (Matthew 5:5-9).

He came into the world, lived the perfect life we could not live, endured the wrath of God on behalf of sinners by dying on the cross, rose again on the third day and is coming again to establish His own permanent government of peace.

Believe and trust in Jesus, for He is the only Deliverer who saves from the destruction of the devil and his kingdom, our sins against God and each other, and grants citizenship in His eternal kingdom of true joy, freedom and peace.