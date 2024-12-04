A school district in Waterville, New York, has been delivered a five-page letter with instructions on how it should get rid of its “hostility” to the Bible, and comply with federal law.

The fight is over a decision by Waterville Central School District officials to refuse to recognize a student Bible club.

A student had followed all of the required processes and procedures for establishing that group, but according to the letter, the school refused to acknowledge the club “as it would any other clubs,” because of its association with faith.

“By denying the same benefits to the Bible club that it provides to all non-curricular clubs, the school has missed the concept of ‘equal’ in the Equal Access Act,” explained Keisha Russell, a lawyer for First Liberty Institute. “The school’s actions are unconstitutional, and its justification is legally flawed. The Supreme Court has made clear that the Free Exercise Clause protects religious practices by both students and employees in public school settings.”

At issue is an effort by Elijah Nelson, an eighth-grader, to establish an official Bible club.

The letter from the institute, along with C. Kevin Marshall and Michael Bradley of Jones Day, cited the school’s explanation that “we cannot have a school-sponsored club associated with a religion meaning that we can’t fund the club or provide an adviser.”

Nelson has worked for two years already to start a Bible club.

School officials, relying on what the letter describes as incorrect advice from their own layers, said the club could meet informally during lunch while a staff member supervised the students without participating in the group’s activities; or the club could apply as an outside organization to use the school’s facilities after hours.

The letter explains to the district that “rejecting Elijah’s request because the school could not endorse a certain religion is ‘anachronistic and misplaced.’ The letter clarifies that while ‘endorsement did once feature in the Supreme Court’s Establishment Clause decisions,’ it does not now. ‘Today, the Establishment Clause never requires—and never allows—the government to discriminate against religious observers and organizations when granting benefits.'”

After explaining the requirements of equal access, fair treatment, and non-discrimination standards, the letter tells school officials they are violating two parts of the First Amendment, free speech and free exercise.

“The school is out of line. It has denied Elijah’s request simply because of its religious nature, and it has thereby violated the Constitution, federal law, and its students’ rights,” the letter explains.

The letter asks for prompt notification when the Bible club is approved “on the same terms and conditions that govern official clubs.”

Otherwise, the letter suggested, litigation will be coming.

“Waterville needs to dispense with its ‘hostility toward the religious viewpoint’ and show Elijah and his fellow students some respect.”