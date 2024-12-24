JERUSALEM – Middle East/Israel Morning Brief

Walmart removes T-shirt emblazoned with Sinwar’s face and the word ‘Resist,’ clothing with grainy image of Nasrallah still available

Walmart shoppers were horrified to find shirts glorifying Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar while online shopping. @Walmart, are you aware you’re selling apparel celebrating terrorism and violence against Jews? This is a outrageous—remove them immediately. pic.twitter.com/po8BBLLafc — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 24, 2024

U.S.-based watchdog Antisemitism.org flagged the appearance of T-shirts on U.S. retail giant Walmart’s website, which bore the images of slain terrorist leaders; Hamas’ Yahya Sinwar and Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah.

One shirt shows Sinwar’s face and his name broken into “Sin” and “war,” while a second one features a doctored caricature of the terror mastermind firing a weapon while in combat gear, reported the Times of Israel.

Another shirt featuring a low-resolution picture of Nasrallah remains for sale on the Walmart website, although it won’t come in time for Christmas and is only available in XXL, for your bigger terrorist supporters. The shirt, sold by a Texas-based third-party vendor, is titled “Nasrallah Safe Following Israeli Airstrikes,” a decidedly false claim about the Iran-backed terror chief, who is quite dead following an Oct. 27 airstrike.

Watch: Netanyahu sends Christmas message thanking Christians around the world for supporting Israel

“My dear Christian friends, as you gather with your family and friends this Christmas, I wish the Christian community in Israel and around the world blessings for a Merry Christmas from the Holy Land. pic.twitter.com/b5YtGaCUug — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) December 24, 2024

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video message to the world’s Christians ahead of the Christmas holiday thanking them for their support, according to Israel National News.

“My dear Christian friends, as you gather with your family and friends this Christmas,I wish the Christian community in Israel and around the world blessings for a Merry Christmas from the Holy Land,” Netanyahu opened.

The prime minister expressed appreciation for Christian support: “At a time when Israel is fighting on seven fronts, we deeply appreciate the steadfast support of our Christian friends around the world. You’ve stood by our side, you’ve stood by our side resiliently, consistently, forcefully as Israel defends our civilization against barbarism.”

12 killed in Turkey explosives factory blast

BREAKING An explosion at an explosives factory in Balıkesir Province, Turkey, left 12 dead and 3 injured, according to local reports. Authorities have ruled out sabotage and further explosion risks. pic.twitter.com/CaLwK6XyDg — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 24, 2024

A massive explosion tore through an explosives factory in northwest Turkey on Tuesday, killing 12 people and wounding four others, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, reported the Media Line.

The blast occurred in the village of Kavakli in Balikesir province. Photographs broadcast on CNN Turk captured the moment of the explosion, showing a fireball and thick smoke rising from the factory. Subsequent footage revealed the mangled remains of the building, reduced to a twisted metal framework.

Former Trump, Biden aides pen Wall Street Journal op-ed demanding Hamas release U.S. hostages

America Demands The Return Of Its Hostages Now -Ambassador Nides’ and my message to Hamas. https://t.co/bnRdhchXfS — Robert C. O’Brien (@robertcobrien) December 23, 2024

In a show of bipartisanship, increasingly rare in American political discourse, Robert O’Brien former White House national security adviser under Trump, and Tom Nides, former U.S. ambassador to Israel under Biden, published a joint opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal on Monday, addressing the urgent plight of American hostages in Gaza since the Oct. 7 massacre.

“Twelve Americans were taken hostage and dragged back to Gaza for use as bargaining chips and human shields for Hamas leaders. Four of them have been released as part of negotiations, and one, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, was murdered in cold blood hours before Israeli forces could reach him. That leaves seven, of whom three are confirmed to have been murdered, and Hamas hasn’t returned their remains.”

​​3 IDF soldiers killed in Gaza as fighting rages on

Three Israeli soldiers were killed fighting in northern Gaza today. They are: ️ Cpt. Ilay Gavriel Atedgi

️ Staff Sgt. Netanel Pessach

️ Sgt. First Class (res.) Hillel Diener May the memories of these heroes forever be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/ZFPhBfmbqs — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) December 23, 2024

Three Israeli soldiers were killed during fighting in the northern Gaza Strip on Monday, the military announced, as operations to combat the Hamas terrorist group’s regrouping efforts in the area continued, reported the Times of Israel.

The slain troops were named as: Cpt. Ilay Gavriel Atedgi, 22, from Kiryat Motzkin; Staff Sgt. Netanel Pessach, 21, from Elazar; and Sgt. First Class (res.) Hillel Diener, 21, from Talmon.

Israel’s toll in the ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza and in military operations along the border with the Strip stands at 391.

​​Airstrike takes out head of Hamas security in Gaza

BREAKING: The Head of Hamas security, Tharwat al-Bayk, has been eliminated by an IDF airstrike. pic.twitter.com/07HqdrCrAs — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) December 23, 2024

An Israeli Air Force strike, guided by intelligence from the Shin Bet, Military Intelligence and the Southern Command, killed Hamas official Tharwat Muhammad Ahmed al-Bayk, the head of the General Security Directorate within Hamas’ General Security Apparatus, the military announced Monday, according to Ynet.

The operation targeted al-Bayk while he was in a command-and-control facility housed in a former school in the Daraj Tuffah area of northern Gaza. The military said the directorate he led is responsible for gathering intelligence to support Hamas decision-making, securing the group’s leaders and arranging hiding places for commanders.

Former hostage Hannah Katzir dies at 78

Heartbreaking Hannah Katzir, who was a hostage of Hamas and was released in the hostage deal, has passed away. Hannah’s husband was murdered on October 7th, and her son Elad was murdered in Hamas captivity. May her memory be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/sCEvEEB53n — Vivid. (@VividProwess) December 24, 2024

Hannah Katzir, abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel during the October 7, 2023, massacre, was freed in November as part of a hostage exchange with Hamas, reported the Times of Israel. On Monday night, at the age of 78, she died, the kibbutz confirmed on Tuesday.

“With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of our member, Hannah Katzir, of blessed memory, following a prolonged battle with complex medical complications after her release from captivity,” the statement read.



Her heart could not withstand the terrible suffering since October 7,”her daughter, Carmit Palty Katzir said.

U.S. airstrikes in Syria eliminate ISIS terrorists

CENTCOM Forces Kill ISIS Operatives, Destroy Truckload of Weapons in Syria Airstrike On Dec. 23, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted a precision airstrike in the Dayr az Zawr Province, Syria, killing two ISIS operatives and wounding one. The terrorists were moving a… pic.twitter.com/YxaL8mKxnd — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) December 24, 2024

U.S. Central Command forces conducted a precision airstrike in the Dayr az Zawr Province, Syria, killing two ISIS operatives and wounding one, according to a press release.

The terrorists were moving a truckload of weapons which were destroyed during the strike. This strike occurred in an area formerly controlled by the Syrian regime and Russians.

Palestinian Authority fights for survival in Judea and Samaria

The Palestinian Authority’s attempt to assert itself in the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad stronghold of Jenin for the past week is reviving debate in Israel over the PA’s potential involvement in administering post-war Gaza, reported Jewish Insider.

In a rare crackdown, PA security forces killed a PIJ commander in Jenin on Saturday, and have been conducting ongoing operations to “restore order” since then, accusing the terrorist group of adopting an “ISIS approach” and planning an attack on Palestinian civilians.

There have also been exchanges of gunfire between the PA and terrorists in Tulkarem in recent days. On Tuesday, Hamas called to mobilize its forces in Judea and Samaria against the PA operation.

The operation comes amid efforts to crack down on Iran’s smuggling of weapons into the Judea and Samaria from Jordan in an attempt to destabilize the PA and spark attacks on Israel.

Palestinian Authority bans al-Jazeera from Judea and Samaria over security crackdown coverage

The Fatah movement announced the banning of Al Jazeera from operating in Judea and Samaria. Congrats, Al Jazeera, on achieving the impossible: being too terrorist for terrorists. What’s next, a restraining order from Hamas? pic.twitter.com/gsuaN5Qtvp — Jews Fight Back (@JewsFightBack) December 23, 2024

You know something must amiss when al-Jazeera’s reporting is too much even for the Palestinian Authority.

Fatah reportedly announced on Monday its decision to ban the Qatari state-owned media Al Jazeera from operating in the Judea and Samaria according to the Jerusalem Post, citing Palestinian reports.

Fatah accused the Qatari news outlet of incitement amid the clashes between the Palestinian Authority security forces and terrorist factions in the northern Samaria city of Jenin.

Drone which tracked Hamas leader Sinwar was donated by New Jersey Jews

NEW: The drone that caught Yahya Sinwar was donated by a group of New Jersey Jews. My latest: https://t.co/jWbmtAA2NA — Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) December 23, 2024

An IDF reservist, Capt. Chaim Meisels, told the DailyWire that the DJI Mavic drone equipped with thermal imaging and primarily used for general observation, which located former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was donated from funds collected by New Jersey Jews.

American Jews have raised millions of dollars for IDF soldiers, helping to backfill gaps in the supply of battlefield necessities such as body armor, helmets, regular clothing, and even unmanned aerial vehicles.

Meisels was not on duty on the day the IDF cornered the rat Sinwar, as he was visiting his wife and newborn daughter. It was only later he discovered what his unit had done, and the infamous role the drone had in dispatching the terrorist leader.

Israeli security establishment alarmed by footage of PA policeman shooting an RPG

Troubling but not surprising: Palestinian Authority security forces seized an RPG that likely belonged to a terror group in Jenin. This is another example of deadly weapons smuggled by Iran that are reaching groups like Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the West Bank. pic.twitter.com/Kh8xKn5EkH — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) December 24, 2024

An image of a Palestinian Authority policeman wielding a rocket propelled grenade launcher, which was doing the rounds on social media on Monday, caused consternation in Israel, according to Ynet.

While the PA denied the images were from Jenin in northern Samaria, a review by the Israeli security establishment concluded otherwise, indicating the launchers are likely linked to weapons seized during the PA’s internal campaign rather than arms actively used by the forces.

This means it looks like clear evidence Iran’s efforts to smuggle increasingly powerful weaponry – including those ordinarily used against tanks – are finding their way into the hands of terrorist groups in Judea and Samaria.

Regional Judea and Samaria leader calls on gov’t to order IDF ground op in north of region

BREAKING Judea and Samaria governor Yossi Dagan Demands from the Prime Minister and Defense Minister: “Ground Maneuver in Jenin Now” Following the release of images showing “Palestinian police” with RPG missiles in Jenin, Yossi Dagan is calling on the Prime Minister and… pic.twitter.com/MFTg2ume2p — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 23, 2024

Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, is calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz to order a ground operation in northern Samaria, according to Israel National News.

The demand comes after photos were posted on social media showing members of the Palestinian Authority’s national security forces, who are under the direct command of PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas, carrying RPG rockets in Jenin.

Dagan explained the exposure of armed individuals with advanced weapons poses a direct threat to Israel’s security.

“We all remember what happened before October 7 in Gaza, and we are all committed to preventing another October 7 in northern Samaria – and from there to the cities in the center of the country,” he stated.

Houthis fire third ballistic missile in a week toward Israel

WATCH⚡️ Houthi ballistic missile debris falling over central Israel https://t.co/UQsKesOoh0 pic.twitter.com/lCLIpulvVN — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 24, 2024

Millions of Israelis were once again sent racing in the dead of night to secure bomb-proof rooms and shelter as the Houthis in Yemen launched another ballistic missile at the Jewish state.

This time Israel’s multi-layered missile defense shield succeeded in bringing down the projectile outside of the country’s airspace – following on from the failure to do so early on Saturday.

One woman in her 60s was critically injured as she rushed to find shelter in Tel Aviv, reported the Jewish News Syndicate.

Israeli diplomats told to lobby E.U., U.K. to designate Houthis as terrorist group

Israel has instructed its diplomatic missions in Europe to try to get the Houthis in Yemen designated as a terrorist organisation. “The Houthis pose a threat not only to Israel but also to the region and the entire world. The first and most basic thing to do is to designate them… pic.twitter.com/a1ltc7bS6Y — Guy Elster (@guyelster) December 24, 2024

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar MK has instructed the country’s diplomats to begin lobbying their E.U. and U.K. counterparts strenuously to designate the Houthis in Yemen as a terrorist group, according to the Jewish News Syndicate.

The move comes against the backdrop of an escalation in missile and drone attacks by the Iranian proxy, officially known as Ansar Allah, with Tel Aviv and the center of the country being targeted multiple times in recent days.

U.S. and U.K. aircraft have also been involved in striking Houthi targets, as the Shia group targets both military and commercial shipping in the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea.