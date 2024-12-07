Washington, D.C., is bracing for an unprecedented show of support as over 100 Navy SEALs prepare to descend on the nation’s capital, standing in solidarity with President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth.

Hegseth, a decorated Army combat veteran and prominent conservative voice, has faced relentless media attacks in recent weeks.

The fake news media have leveled accusations ranging from outdated and disproven sexual misconduct claims to allegations of public drunkenness and financial mismanagement during his tenure at Concerned Veterans for America (CVA).

Critics on the right are pushing back hard against what they view as a deliberate effort to derail a nominee poised to shake up the Defense Department.

Randy Lair, a trustee at CVA, categorically denied the whistleblower allegations, describing them as “sensational fabrications designed to undermine a patriot.”

In an exclusive letter to the New York Post, Lair emphasized that Hegseth left CVA on good terms and voluntarily pursued opportunities at Fox News, where he gained further recognition as a staunch advocate for America’s veterans.

Adding to this defense, Hegseth’s mother, Penelope Hegseth, appeared on Fox & Friends, emotionally urging the public to reject these “outrageous” claims.

While the mainstream media attempts to paint Hegseth in a negative light, his supporters are mounting a robust counter-offensive.

Conservative pundits, lawmakers, and military veterans have voiced their steadfast support for the nominee, dismissing the accusations as a leftist smear campaign.

Among his most vocal backers are members of the Navy SEAL Foundation, a group that embodies the elite warrior ethos of America’s special operations forces.

Bill Brown, a combat veteran and leader within the Foundation, confirmed during conservation with Fox News’ Will Cain that over 100 SEALs are planning a coordinated march in Washington, D.C., to publicly endorse Hegseth.

“I just got off the phone with Bill Brown. Bill Brown is a member of the Navy SEAL Foundation, a leader in the Navy SEAL Foundation. He’s a combat veteran and the leader of the Navy SEAL swim, which you and some of you who are listening and watching, like Brent Suriano, may have participated in,” Cain wrote.

“If you’ve ever participated in this, you know something about honoring America’s warriors. I just got off the phone with Bill Brown moments before I came on air… I’m just pouring out to you what Bill told me moments before the beginning of this broadcast: over 100 Navy SEALs have organized and committed to march on Washington, D.C. Over 100 Navy SEALs are prepared to throw their support openly behind Pete Hegseth.”

WATCH:

Over 100 Navy SEALS are committed to march on Washington, D.C. in support of @PeteHegseth @FreedomSpirit77 and others are openly showing who is standing with Pete On The @WillCain Show pic.twitter.com/6RmbDBBdVd — The Will Cain Show (@WillCainShow_) December 4, 2024

The SEALs’ mobilization comes at a critical juncture, as Senate Republicans are poised to vote on Hegseth’s confirmation. While sources indicate overwhelming GOP support, a few senators, including Joni Ernst, Lindsey Graham, and John Thune, are reportedly on the fence.

Only four Republican votes against him would be enough to block the confirmation.

[Editor’s note: This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com]