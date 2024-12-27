Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt said Thursday that they are officially engaged.

The long-distance couple said to Fox News that Hannity, 62, proposed to the 48-year-old network host over Christmas at their home church. The couple said their children supported and blessed the decision, adding they “couldn’t be happier” for the two.

“We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives,” Earhardt and Hannity told Fox News.

Since January, the couple has made their long-distance relationship work, as Hannity moved his base to Florida, applauding it as the “free state.” Despite the engagement, the two have signed long-term deals with Fox News Media, continuing their arrangement, with Hannity hosting in Florida and Earhardt remaining in New York, according to Fox.

While it is unclear when the relationship between Hannity and Earhardt began, the Daily Mail first reported on the two in 2023.

In June 2020, Hannity said that he and his then-wife Jill Rhodes were separating after more than two decades of marriage. The couple shares two children, Patrick and Merri.

Earhardt also finalized her second divorce in 2019 from ex-husband Will Proctor after nearly seven years of marriage. They share a daughter, Hayden. Prior to her second marriage, Earhardt was married to Kevin McKinney from 2005 to 2009, according to People.

Due to originally bonding over their faith and placing “God first in their relationship,” the couple told Fox News that the proposal at their home church was the “perfect place” for the engagement. They also said they met with their minister shortly afterward, according to the outlet.

