Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas appeared on CNN Friday and tried to downplay concerns about the presence of drones in New Jersey’s airspace.

During an appearance on “The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer,” Mayorkas discussed the drone sightings in New Jersey and said they are most likely consumer-grade and not a threat. Mayorkas also said that U.S. security personnel dedicate themselves to the nation’s safety.

“There very well may be drones in the sky, of course, but those are commercially available. One can go into a convenience store and buy a small drone. There are also commercial drones as well, but we know of no threat or nefarious activity,” Mayorkas said.

Mayorkas said his department lacks the authority to address the drone sightings.

“It’s not as though anyone can just take down a drone in the sky. That in and of itself would be dangerous. Our authorities are very limited. That is precisely why we have gone to Congress to expand those authorities. Our authorities are limited by the United States Coast Guard in the maritime environment,” Mayorkas told Blitzer when asked if they have the authority to shoot down the drones.

Responding to questions about the federal response capabilities, Mayorkas said that while the U.S. has certain authorities through agencies like the Coast Guard, Secret Service, and Customs and Border Protection, the power to intervene is limited and specific to each agency’s mission.

“We can’t just shoot a drone out of the sky for sure. We believe that there are cases of mistaken identity where drones are actually small aircraft and people are misidentifying them,” Mayorkas said.

Concerns are mounting among residents over unidentified drones appearing in the skies of New Jersey, prompting an FBI investigation into these mysterious occurrences. Speculation swirls around the drones, with some locals suggesting they could be foreign espionage tools or surveillance devices targeting President-elect Donald Trump, according to reports from the Daily Caller and CBS News.

“The [drone] sightings in and around Morristown have become increasingly worrisome,” witness Lauren Noeth told the Daily Caller. “What started as a few people posting on Facebook groups about sightings has become nearly everyone in town having seen them.”

Earlier today, New Jersey first responders have been instructed to alert the bomb squad and wear hazmat suits upon seeing mysterious drones.

