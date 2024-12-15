The physical birth of the divine Spirit God named Jesus, meaning “Salvation,” into His human form is one of the most well-known and inspiring portions of the entire Bible.

But is there something millions of believing Christians are missing when they read the accounts in the New Testament?

The answer is a resounding yes, according to the author of a best-selling book revealing hidden messages secretly embedded by God into Scripture.

Appearing on the popular Bible program “Shabbat Night Live,” Joe Kovacs, author of “Reaching God Speed: Unlocking the Secret Broadcast Revealing the Mystery of Everything,” explored not just the historical events surrounding Jesus’ birth, but the phenomenal additional meanings that become obvious when we open our “eyes to see” and “ears to hear” on the metaphoric, Spirit level of parables.

Noting that Jesus “did not tell them anything without a parable” (Matthew 13:34 CSB) and that He is constantly “declaring the end from the beginning” (Isaiah 46:10 KJV), telegraphing the conclusion of the story right from the start, Kovacs focused on the shepherds who famously visited Jesus on the night of his birth in Bethlehem, and then returned afterward with the glorious good news to spread.

He explained that singular event clearly reveals not only the incredible events of that night, but also what has been happening since then and will happen again in the future kingdom of God.

“The shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all the things they had seen and heard, which were just as they had been told” (Luke 2:20 CSB).

Kovacs said the shepherds of the ancient past actually represent anyone who is shepherding people to the knowledge of God, even the spiritual shepherds of today.

Kovacs said, “So, the shepherds are going to return. Not just in the event in the past, the shepherds are going to return in the future,” he told host Scott Laird. “Because anyone who shepherds God’s people is a teacher of God’s people. And the shepherds are going to be resurrected.”

“The Bible talks about this in Jeremiah 3:15. Again, part of God speed and getting up to the spirit level is connecting the dots from all over the Bible. It’s ‘here a little, there a little’ (Isaiah 28:10), and you have to put the pieces together to understand the big jigsaw puzzle that the Bible is. You know, the Bible doesn’t tell you everything in one spot. God is a good Author. He makes you read the entire book to be able to put the book together.”

“The Book of Jeremiah says … ‘I will give you shepherds who are loyal to me, and they will shepherd you with knowledge and skill’ (Jeremiah 3:15 CSB).

“‘I will raise up shepherds over them who will tend them.'” (Jeremiah 23:4 CSB)

Kovacs then jumped back to the New Testament story of Jesus’ birth to connect the dots and unlock the prophecy.

“So these shepherds then ‘reported the message they were told about this child’ in Luke 2:17.”

The Gospel of Luke states: “They reported the message they were told about this child, and all who heard it were amazed at what the shepherds said to them” (Luke 2:17–18 CSB).

“So this is really a prophecy for the FUTURE. God is going to raise up people from the grave to shepherd other people who didn’t understand the message in the first round. And all they that HEARD – you gotta finally hear the message of God with your ears to hear – you’re going to wonder at those things that were told. It’s amazingly good news when you learn that you can live forever and not die.

“Everyone’s afraid of death right now. That’s why the world is in the state we’re in. Everybody’s panicking. ‘Will I have enough food? Will I have enough money to pay my bills and all that?’ Because we’re afraid of dying. But when you’re not afraid of dying, that’s where the victory comes. The victory has already been won by Christ. He has been raised from the dead, and He is the Captain of our salvation (Hebrews 2:10). He is the Forerunner, so that WE are going to be raised from the dead too.”

“So once the shepherds return [in the future], they’re going to broadcast the message to the world, just as [other previous shepherds] did 2,000 years ago to all these physical people. We’re gonna do it again in the future.” WATCH THE INTERVIEW:

In “Reaching God Speed,” the author writes: “The shepherds (all leaders of God’s people in this current time) are going to return in the future, to glorify and praise God for all the things they had seen and heard. This return will take place when they are resurrected from the dead and raised to immortal life to report the message again, instructing people a second time on how to receive eternal life!

“The good news given to the shepherds of the past is also the good news about the shepherds of the future. Those shepherds are anyone and everyone who believes the message of God, repents of their sin (the breaking of God’s laws) and allows Jesus – the true food, the true bread from heaven found in the house of bread in the city of the beloved – to fill their own body and literally become part of them.”

“Thus, the glorious end of our story has been declared from the very beginning of Jesus’ physical life,” he adds.

The author, perhaps best known for his “Shocked by the Bible” series, also explains why the Bible makes such a big deal out of the Son of God being placed in a manger.

“A manger is simply a feeding box for animals. It’s where the food is,” Kovacs says. “Even in basic French class, one of the first verbs we all learn is ‘manger,’ which means ‘to eat.’

“And why is this significant? Because when we connect the dots from other parts of Scripture, we realize that this child lying in a feeding box in Bethlehem (which means the ‘house of bread’ or ‘house of food’) is more than just a typical baby. He is our true food, the real bread from heaven, as is stated numerous times in the Gospel of John. We don’t get eternal life unless we feed on and follow His teachings.”

