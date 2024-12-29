(ABC NEWS) – More than two dozen people were killed after an airplane veered off a runway upon landing at an airport in South Korea on Sunday morning, according to local media.

Jeju Air Flight 7C2216 was landing at Muan International Airport around 9 a.m. Sunday local time when the plane went off the runway and crashed into a wall.

The Yonhap news agency said at least 28 were confirmed dead in the crash. There were 175 passengers and six crew members aboard the Boeing 737 aircraft, which had taken off from Bangkok, according to local media.