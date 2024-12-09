The open borders policies of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are suspected of pushing women and children into prostitution, according to a new report from the Washington Stand.

It was Pawel Styrna, of the Federation for American Immigration Reform, who explained, “This tragic reality underscores why the new administration’s promises to secure our borders, end the incentives for foreign nationals to put their lives at the mercy of ruthless criminals, and begin the process of removing Tren de Aragua and other brutal gangs from our soil are fully justified.

“Those genuinely concerned about the welfare and safety of women and children should support secure borders and the rule of law, rather than misguided open-borders policies that empower and enrich cartels and gangs that force women, and even children, into prostitution.”

The Washington Stand explained, “Human sex traffickers may have used a Biden administration program that imported tens of thousands of illegal immigrants a month into the United States ‘to exploit women and girls,'” according to a new congressional report.

The review, from the House Judiciary Committee, cited the tens of thousands of illegal aliens the Biden administration moved into the United States – some 30,000 a month – from just Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela alone, under Biden’s CHNV program.

“To mask the border crisis and artificially decrease historically high border encounters, President Biden and Vice President Harris implemented programs and policies that allowed aliens to bypass the southwest border so they would not be included as encounters in Border Patrol data,” the report charged.

“Sex traffickers have potentially used CHNV to exploit women and girls. A fraud analysis of CHNV applications revealed that some applications that were sent from the same IP addresses were submitted on behalf of a high proportion of female CHNV aliens … raising concerns about potential sex trafficking. In one such case, 21 supporter applications were submitted from the same IP address on behalf of 18 females and only three males. At least six of the females were under the age of 18. Another concern surrounded the use of the same physical address by many supporters. According to the DHS analysis, 100 physical addresses were used at least 124 times each on behalf of 19,062 CHNV aliens,” the report said.

The facts are, the report said, that Biden and Harris now are unable to account for some 320,000 children whom it placed with U.S. sponsors.

The CHNV program was halted briefly during the summer, but then restarted. At that time FAIR obtained evidence of the use of “666666666” as a Social Security number, over and over, 2,839 forms including non-existent zip codes. 1,908 forms with fictitious phone numbers and more than 1,800 applications with the same, 184-word answer to a question.

Thousands had the same email address.

Critics charge the program itself, besides being used illegally, violates the law itself, as Congress adopted a law years ago that allows the attorney general to parole illegal immigrants into the U.S. “on a case-by-case bases,” not en masse.

“Year-end numbers showed 2024 was the second-worst year for illegal immigration in U.S. history, with 2,901,142 illegal border crossings during the fiscal year, which began in October 2023.,” the report said.

The congressional report concluded that Biden and Harris are willing “to cast aside the best interests of Americans” and that willingness “has enabled fraud, undermined national security, and endangered public safety, all in favor of ensuring that hundreds of thousands of otherwise illegal aliens can come to the U.S. through CHNV,”