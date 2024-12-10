President-elect Trump shooting task force unveils bombshell final report

By Elizabeth Elkind, Fox News

Associated Press photographer Evan Vucci snapped this photo of former President Trump in the aftermath of a failed assassination attempt. (Courtesy Evan Vucci, AP)

(FOX NEWS) — The House Task Force investigating the assassination attempts on President-elect Trump’s life has released its final report on Tuesday, detailing “preexisting conditions and leadership failures” that led to the deadly campaign rally in Pennsylvania in July.

While the bipartisan panel was given ample information on that shooting, the report suggested requests for documents on the second attempt on Trump’s life – this one at his Palm Beach golf course in September – were seemingly stonewalled.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“The Task Force notes that as of the date of publication of this report, [the Department of Homeland Security], [U.S. Secret Service], FBI, and [Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives] have not produced any documents responsive to the Task Force’s requests regarding the preparation for, events of, and response to the second assassination attempt that occurred on September 15,” the report said.

Read the full story ›

Deep StateScandals

Leave a Comment