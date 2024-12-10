(FOX NEWS) — The House Task Force investigating the assassination attempts on President-elect Trump’s life has released its final report on Tuesday, detailing “preexisting conditions and leadership failures” that led to the deadly campaign rally in Pennsylvania in July.

While the bipartisan panel was given ample information on that shooting, the report suggested requests for documents on the second attempt on Trump’s life – this one at his Palm Beach golf course in September – were seemingly stonewalled.

FINAL REPORT The final report from the Task Force on the Attempted Assassination of Donald J. Trump highlights significant failures in the planning, execution, and leadership of the Secret Service and its law enforcement partners. pic.twitter.com/jSvVprkEBy — Task Force on Trump Assassination Attempt (@TFAADJT) December 10, 2024

“The Task Force notes that as of the date of publication of this report, [the Department of Homeland Security], [U.S. Secret Service], FBI, and [Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives] have not produced any documents responsive to the Task Force’s requests regarding the preparation for, events of, and response to the second assassination attempt that occurred on September 15,” the report said.