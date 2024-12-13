In a media world that has moved well into the make-believe with its promotion of the transgender ideology, a watchdog organization in the United Kingdom has been offended by a journalist’s use of the phrase “a man who claims to be a woman.”

That watchdog, the Independent Press Standards Organization, immediately condemned the words as “pejorative and prejudicial.”

The words actually follow the science in that a transgender male can “claim” to be a woman, but being male or female is embedded in the body down to the DNA level and cannot be changed.

It is the Christian Institute that noted the publication is the Spectator, and officials there defended the freedom of speech of journalist Gareth Roberts, who used the phrase to refer to transgender author Juno Dawson, who filed a complaint.

“The Spectator published the judgment, as required of the magazine by IPSO, but criticized the decision as an attack on free speech,” the institute reported.

Michael Gove, editor, explained, “We publish what Ipso requires of us here. But I am in no doubt this is an outrageous decision, offensive to the principle of free speech and chilling in its effect on free expression.”

He said, “When Gareth Roberts wrote that Juno Dawson is a man who claims to be a woman, he was exercising his right to free speech and indeed expressing a view that many would consider a straightforward truth. For The Spectator, free speech is not a cause among many others which we may champion – it is the essence of our existence.”

He pointed out the scientific reality of the agenda on which politics has had a heavy influence.

“Dawson may have a Gender Recognition Certificate but no piece of paper, whatever it may say, can alter biological reality. Parliament may pass laws, but they cannot abolish Dawson’s Y chromosome.”

Toby Young, director of the Free Speech Union, told the institute when a press regulator penalizes a publication “because it doesn’t like its politics,” the regulator then “is no longer fit for purpose.”

The Christian Institute’s James Kennedy stated: “Journalists are right to say what everyone knows – that a man cannot become a woman, no matter what a piece of paper from the government says.”

He called for courtesy to all, but “no one should be punished for stating the truth.”

Gove wrote that his publication’s first duty “is not to any committee, no matter how well-intentioned – it is to you, our readers. We are here to report honestly, uphold freedom of speech and defend the right of our writers to express themselves, within the boundaries of the law, as they see fit.”

He said Robert’s view is one “that many would consider a straightforward truth.”

“Society has, understandably, sought to accommodate and make changes to ensure people who wish to live as trans women, even though they were born biological males, have every opportunity to find the happiness they seek in their assumed identity. Juno Dawson is no exception. But Dawson cannot dictate how others think, nor decide what language others use when they describe the reality they see,” he said.

He cited the work of journalists who investigated the body mutilations advocated by the Tavistock Clinic’s National Health Service clinicians, and the fact that was shut down.

“The testimony of victims of these practices, such as Keira Bell, is heart-breaking. Subsequent work by the distinguished paediatrician Hilary Cass laid bare the unethical, unscientific and unsupportable nature of what had been going on,” he said.

For his own publication, “We trust our readers to make up their own minds on vital and sensitive questions of moral and ethical importance. We believe that individuals are better able to do so if they can read and hear from writers and thinkers who ask uncomfortable questions. We will continue to give free thinkers and brilliant writers such as Gareth Roberts a platform. And we will resist any effort to pressure them into conformity with another’s morality.”