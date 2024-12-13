(NEW AMERICAN PROPHET) – Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy, one of the most prominent so-called “gender doctors” around, came under fire in October after she chose to withhold the findings of her nearly decade-long study on puberty blockers that appeared to contradict her personal beliefs. It turns out, however, that this sticky situation was only the beginning for Olson-Kennedy. Just last week, the doctor was hit with a weighty lawsuit from a college student at UCLA.

A young woman, Clementine Breen, sued Olson-Kennedy on the grounds that the doctor “did not follow gatekeeping safeguards and pushed her into irreversible [transgender] treatment at the age of 12.” Additionally, the lawsuit claims Olson-Kennedy “misrepresented” Breen’s “gender identity history” that preceded her referral to get trans-related surgeries. And now, after roughly seven years of trans procedures and therapies, “Breen has a deep voice, an Adam’s apple, no breasts, brittle bones, and plenty of scars both physical and mental.”

There have been claims that trans procedures don’t happen on minors, or at least that they happen very “rarely.” But Breen proves to be one of many examples of how common it’s becoming for children to be subjected to the harms of “gender-affirming care.” As Breen herself said, “People are just brushing exactly what happened to me off as something that doesn’t happen.”