Big Tech, which largely has taken extreme anti-Trump positions in recent years, suddenly is reversing itself.

Already, Meta has agreed to donate $1 million to the inauguration plans for President-elect Trump. Now Amazon is making the same move.

Exclusive: Jeff Bezos’ Amazon, like Meta, is donating $1 million to Trump’s inauguration, as big tech shores up ties with the president-elect https://t.co/HTHRhysat9 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) December 12, 2024

A report from the Wall Street Journal described the move by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos as working to “shore up ties” with Trump.

A report at the Right Scoop said, “Wow. They are lining up to smooth relations with President Trump ahead of his four year term. Next thing you know Bezos will be flying to Mar-a-lago to kiss the ring in person.”

WND had reported only a day earlier that Meta, Mark Zuckerberg’s corporation that owns, among other things, Facebook, had done the same.

The Daily Caller News Foundation explained that donation comes “amid a thaw in relations between Trump and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, with Zuckerberg paying a visit to Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida two weeks ago, according to the WSJ.”

Meta had censored Trump following the disputed 2020 election, and the Washington Post, owned by Bezos, had been harshly critical of the Republican president-elect.

Officials said Amazon also will live-stream Trump’s inauguration on its video service.

Zuckerberg’s change of heart about Trump seems to have begun a few months ago when he wrote a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan admitting the Biden-Harris administration pressured Meta to censor content.

He expressed regret at having cooperated with the leftist agenda.

“I believe the government pressure was wrong, and I regret that we were not more outspoken about it,” Zuckerberg wrote. “I also think we made some choices that, with the benefit of hindsight and new information, we wouldn’t make today.”

Several Silicon Valley moguls, including Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos and Zuckerberg, congratulated Trump following his Nov. 5 election win.