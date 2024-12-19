A new report in the Daily Mail charges that its sources are confirming that Jill Biden is pushing Joe to “burn down” as much of his political party as he can.

He leaves office in about four weeks, after dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and then watching substitute Kamala Harris crash and burn, losing both the popular vote and the Electoral College vote in landslides.

But his “dropping out” of the race essentially was forced, and the report said there’s a resentment.

“Tis the season for revenge! For President Joe Biden is spending the remaining weeks of his presidency settling scores,” the report said. “…The president and First Lady Jill Biden have been quietly sharpening the metaphorical carving knives, with their sights set firmly on the one-time allies they perceive as having wronged them.”

“Jill views Democrats on Capitol Hill, the [wider] party, the Obamas, staff inside and outside the White House, the media, and all of Washington D.C., with such misguided resentment that I can’t imagine she [isn’t] encouraging [Joe] to burn the whole thing down, despite his better judgment,” an insider told the publication.

A specific target, the report said, is 50-year friend Nancy Pelosi, over her leadership of the push to get Biden out of the race.

The report charges she personally called him and demanded he go away.

Biden already has infuriated Democrats by pardoning son Hunter, who was convicted of gun felonies and pleaded guilty to tax felonies and could have been in prison for years.

Joe Biden had promised, over and over he would not do that.

The evidence of the schism includes that Pelosi “was seated far away” during the recent Kennedy Center Honors, when she and her husband had been guests in the presidential box in previous years.

Kamala Harris, at the same event, was in the box, but “keen observers were quick to point out that, as the crowd stood to welcome the president and his wife, neither so much as glanced at Harris…”

The report noted Democratic megadonor, Florida lawyer John Morgan, has speculated that Biden deliberately forced Harris into the party’s top slot in the election because Pelosi and Barack Obama were counting on a nominating convention to pick a candidate.

Morgan said he thinks Biden was infuriated at his treatment so he “gave us Harris.”

“Pelosi had told her delegation that there would be a convention and a nominating process. And Barack Obama did not endorse [Harris] for five days,’ Morgan pointed out, according to the report.

The report said the blame-shifting even has affected holiday events this year, with Democrat members offering White House tours instead of party invites.

“The party for White House staff was at 1 p.m. on a Monday. Everyone went back to work after,” the report said.

And the report said at a recent conference, Jill Biden was interpreted as openly mocking Harris.

She said, “We all need to ‘feel joy’ now. During this time of the season, just during this time.”

“Joy” had been a catch phrase for the Harris campaign.

The bottom line, the report said, is that “there are rumors that many Democratic donors are angry at Biden for not stepping down as nominee sooner – and, as a result, may not donate to his post-presidential efforts.”