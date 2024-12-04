Joe Biden’s lies about his son Hunter’s legal jeopardy this week, in the course of using his presidential power to pardon him from any possible punishment through America’s justice system, have added to his record of willful misstatements.

Hunter Biden was convicted of gun charges, and pleaded guilty to tax charges, with the possible penalties being years in prison.

So Joe Biden, after months and months of repeatedly assuring Americans he would not issue a pardon to Hunter, did exactly that.

But how he did it, by blaming prosecutors and judges for being unfair to Hunter and for singling him out for their cases, now has drawn a rebuke from a federal judge.

Fox News said it was U.S. District Judge Mark Scarsi, who is overseeing Hunter Biden’s tax case and had a sentencing scheduled, who responded to Joe Biden’s fabrications.

In a five-page order, the judge described how Joe Biden is trying to be “rewriting history” with the pardon, and he cited a technical illegality in Joe Biden’s decision.

“The Constitution provides the president with broad authority to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, but nowhere does the Constitution give the President the authority to rewrite history,” the judge said.

He noted that the president told the judiciary of his flip-flop on the issue, and the resulting pardon, through a press release.

“Rather than providing a true and correct copy of the pardon with the notice, Mr. Biden provided a hyperlink to a White House press release presenting a statement by the president regarding the pardon and the purported text of the pardon,” the judge said. “In short, a press release is not a pardon.”

Then he continued, with, “the president asserts that Mr. Biden ‘was treated differently’ from others ‘who were late paying their taxes because of serious addictions,’ implying that Mr. Biden was among those individuals who untimely paid taxes due to addiction. But he is not.”

And, the judge pointed out, “According to the president, ‘[n]o reasonable person who looks at the facts of [Mr. Biden’s] cases can reach any other conclusion than [Mr. Biden] was singled out only because he is [the president’s] son.’ But two federal judges expressly rejected Biden’s arguments that the government prosecuted Mr. Biden because of his familial relation to the president. And the president’s own attorney general and Department of Justice personnel oversaw the investigation leading to the charges.”

The judge commented how Joe Biden considers “this legion of federal civil servants, the undersigned included, (as) unreasonable people.”

The judge said the pardon would be processed in the legal case once the official pardon is provided.

But he also noted that the pardon, issued on December 1, was for any acts that included those through the end of that day.

“The Supreme Court long has recognized that, notwithstanding its nearly unlimited nature, the pardon power extends only to past offenses,” he wrote.

He pointed out, “Because the period of pardoned conduct extends ‘through’ the date of execution, the warrant may be read to apply prospectively to conduct that had not yet occurred at the time of its execution, exceeding the scope of the pardon power.”

The Washington Examiner characterized the judge’s comments as being “harshly” critical of Joe Biden.

And he said Joe Biden’s characterizations “stand in tensions with the case record.”

The report noted, “Hunter Biden pleaded guilty in September to nine tax charges, and as part of his plea, the first son admitted that every accusation made by special counsel David Weiss in his indictment was true, including that he committed tax crimes while he was sober.”