(NEW YORK POST) – Olivia Hussey, the actress known for portraying Juliet in Franco Zeffirelli’s 1968 drama “Romeo and Juliet,” died surrounded by her loved ones at her home on Friday. She was 73. A cause of death was not revealed.

“Olivia was a remarkable person whose warmth, wisdom, and pure kindness touched the lives of all who knew her,” a statement posted on Hussey’s social media page said. “Olivia lived a life full of passion, love, and dedication to the arts, spirituality, and kindness towards animals.”

The Argentinan-born actress skyrocketed to fame when she was 15 years old and starred in the controversial two-time Oscar-winning drama “Romeo and Juliet” opposite Leonard Whiting who portrayed Romeo.

