Satanists are aiming to influence school children with their lessons of “empathy” and “justice” and more at an Ohio district where they are beginning to take part in a program in which students are released from classes for short times for instruction from their own church programs.

A report from WSYX explained the Satanists, part of the Satanic Temple, are using a new state procedure to begin “Hellions Academy of Independent Learning” for students at Marysville School District.

“When they hear it, it’s initially shocking, oh the Satanic Temple,” explained June Everett, a program promoter. She cited the lessons to teach empathy and justice “in a fun environment without religious pressure,” the report said.

The report explained, “HAIL was created as an alternative to Christian Release Time Religious Instruction programs (RTRI). Marysville is already involved with LifeWise Academy. Students within the district have been able to participate in the off-campus classes since September 2023.”

Community organizer Betty Elswick explained in the report she sought out the Satanic Temple to begin its work.

“We wanted to make sure that we had a program that was teaching compassion and empathy and also inclusion. Several parents had expressed concerns about their kids coming home and being bullied or made fun of and teased for not participating in the other programs in the area,” she said.

The program claims to teach “critical thinking,” “creative expression” and more.

Four students are signed up, the report said.

It was the state legislature that at the same time is considering whether to require school districts to excuse students who want to attend a released time courses in religious instruction.

LifeWise spokesman Joel Penton said, “We believe all families should have the opportunity to choose religious study during school hours, and we trust parents to make the best choice for their children.”

A report from CBN said a school in Pennsylvania already has started offering the HAIL program.

CBN noted its Faithwire reported earlier this fall The Satanic Temple also is actively involved to promoting abortion businesses as “religious abortion services.”