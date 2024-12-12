(OUTKICK) – A California high school caved to a student uprising after hundreds of students showed up wearing T-shirts that read “Save Girls’ Sports” to protest a trans athlete on the cross-country team, defying the school’s latest dress code. The school had previously put students in detention for wearing the shirts. But a source told Fox News Digital that the school did not dress-code students when they showed up wearing the shirts on Wednesday.

Parents of the school’s students provided an update to California Family Council outreach director Sophia Lorey, claiming that administrators had a meeting Wednesday morning where faculty was instructed not to dress-code students, Lorey told Fox News Digital.

“Today students once again wore their ‘Save Girls Sports’ shirts,” Lorey wrote to Fox News Digital. “According to the email sent out earlier this week from MLK HS Principal Leann Iacuone only the shirts that stated ‘XX=/XY’ should receive a dress code. Yet, as of now no student who is wearing that shirt today has received a dress code. I received information that there was a staff meeting today before school were the staff was told not to dress code.”