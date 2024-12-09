The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday let stand a ruling that subjugates parental rights to school politics.

The ruling that had come out of the 7th U.S. District Court of Appeals in a Wisconsin fight claimed that parental rights were not affected when schools secretly encouraged children to be transgender, so the parents had no standing to bring the case.

Justices Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas would have granted the petition, according to the court announcement, as it’s an issue that is coming up more and more.

Alito explained, “This case presents a question of great and growing national importance: whether a public school district violates parents’ ‘fundamental constitutional right to make decisions concerning the rearing of’ their children…when, without parental knowledge or consent, it encourages a student to transition to a new gender or assists in that process.”

Thomas joined in the statement that added, “We are told that more than 1,000 districts have adopted such policies.”

It is the transgender ideology, which puts its faith in the science-defying concept that boys can become girls and girls can become boys, that has been promoted literally around the globe by the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris regime in Washington. Actually, being male or female is embedded in the human body down to the DNA level and does not change.

The situations involving schools, activist employees, teachers and administrators repeatedly getting caught encouraging children to pursue the transgender ideology and keeping those actions secret from parents.

The case came out of the Eau Claire Area School District in Wisconsin, where parents sued over a district policy that helps facilitate gender identity transitions while concealing the child’s new identity from his or her parents.

The 7th Circuit had claimed in its opinion, which placed school’s ideology agendas above the rights and responsibilities of parents, that parents did not have standing to challenge the policy because they had not been directly impacted by it.

The parents had said, “As any parent knows, parental authority includes the right (and the solemn responsibility) to say no to children’s often short-sighted desires when necessary to protect them from themselves.”

The promotions of transgenderism have become common in many schools, even though multiple studies show that children with gender dysphoria issues resolve to live their lives as their sex according to birth in the vast majority of cases if they are not subjected to ideological pressure.

Alito also noted, “[T]he challenged policy and associated equity training specifically encourage school personnel to keep parents in the dark about the ‘identities’ of their children, especially if the school believes that the parents would not support what the school thinks is appropriate. Thus, the parents’ fear that the school district might make decisions for their children without their knowledge and consent is not ‘speculative.’ … They are merely taking the school district at its word.”

The parents in the case had charged that the Eau Claire schools were violating the Constitution’s provisions and protections for parental rights and religious freedom. Their argument was supported by 16 states, led by Republicans, who urged the court to review the facts.

Imposing transgenderism on children involves giving them chemicals to alter their body’s natural development as they age, and sometimes body-mutilating surgeries.

The case brought by a group called Parents Protecting.