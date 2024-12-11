Caitlin Clark, the WNBA’s first international superstar, has taken a sharp turn down the path of woke politics, leaving many of her fans disheartened.

Caitlin Clark’s meteoric rise—bolstered by her jaw-dropping, record-setting college career and stellar rookie season in the WNBA—seemed to offer a much-needed respite from the league’s ongoing struggles with dwindling viewership and ideological conformity.

But instead of sticking to what made her a star, Clark appears to be prioritizing progressive virtue-signaling over her unique identity, alienating fans who admired her for standing tall amidst the leftist noise in professional sports.

In her Time interview after being named ‘Athlete of the Year,‘ Clark chose to frame her success within the woke narrative of “White privilege.”

“I’ve been able to captivate so many people that have never watched women’s sports, let alone women’s basketball, and turn them into fans,” Clark said.

“I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a White person, there is privilege,” she added.

“A lot of those players in the league that have been really good have been Black players. This league has kind of been built on them.”

“The more we can appreciate that, highlight that, talk about that and then continue to have brands and companies invest in those players that have made this league incredible, I think it’s very important. I have to continue to try to change that. The more we can elevate Black women, that’s going to be a beautiful thing.”

Caitlin Clark’s recent remarks have sparked backlash, with notable criticism from commentator and podcaster Megyn Kelly. Kelly took to social media and blasted Clark.

“Look at this. She’s on the knee all but apologizing for being white and getting attention. The self-flagellation. The “oh pls pay attention to the black players who are REALY the ones you want to celebrate.” Condescending. Fake. Transparent. Sad,” she wrote.

Worse yet, this shift coincides with her tacit support for the political elite. After Kamala Harris’ disastrous vice presidential debate performance, pop star and self-described “Childless Cat Lady” Taylor Swift took to Instagram to endorse Harris and Tim Walz for the 2024 election.

To the dismay of many, Clark endorsed this endorsement by liking the post, signaling her alignment with a ticket pushing radical policies.

For the record, the WNBA has been losing money each year since its inception. It was the black MEN from the NBA who lifted the league and kept if viable all these years that should not be ignored.

The league itself is a disfunctional, socialist environment that only became relevant last year due entirely to Caitlin Clark.

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.