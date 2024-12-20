(SLAY NEWS) – At least 11 people have been killed after a car traveling at a high speed plowed into a crowd of civilians during a Christmas market in Germany, according to local media reports. The incident occurred in the city of Magdeburg in Eastern Germany.

News agency DPA said the driver had been arrested following the incident in the eastern city of Magdeburg. Public broadcaster MDR said at least eleven people have been killed. AFP news agency reports 60-80 people have also been injured.

All hospitals are preparing for a mass casualty event, according to a city spokesman. The outlet quoted local government spokesperson Matthias Schuppe as saying it was an attack.