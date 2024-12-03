There is outrage in New Jersey after a resident was booted from his local council meeting for holding up an American flag and Constitution, something local officials have banned as “props” from their gatherings.

Police escorted out Joel Bassoff, a lawyer from the Township of Edison, after he displayed Old Glory as well as the nation’s founding document, warning of potential legal action for the government’s restriction of residents’ free speech.

“I’m holding up an American flag to represent the constitutional values,” Bassoff said.

“It’s my constitutional right to do this,” Bassoff said. “If you get sued, you will lose. My suggestion to you is that you get a second opinion from competent counsel because you are wrong.”

“You are interfering with the decorum of this meeting by interfering with the right to speech of a member of the public. And it should stop now,” he added, as fellow residents could be heard applauding.

Council President Nishith Patel warned Basoff about his “props” before saying: “His time is forfeited.”

“Your time should be forfeited, your positions should be forfeited,” Bassoff replied. “By your actions you forfeit every right to preside over this meeting.”

“He is in violation, he can be removed,” Patel instructed officers.

“Shame on you!” Basoff shouted at the council.

Another resident could be heard saying: “Shame on the police for breaking their oath to the Constitution.”

“To consider the American flag and the Constitution a prop when someone raises it is an insult to what the flag is, what the flag stands for and what this country is,” resident Maryann Hennessey told council members.

“For you to consider the use of the American flag a prop is disgusting.”

She said local officials are “hellbent” on controlling the public which is “ludicrous, rude and juvenile.”

“Residents won’t forget how they were made to feel and how things were handled,” she said. “Flags, really a prop, you going to throw me out?”

“It’s juvenile to fight this war, you’re losing. It’s just making people more agitated, more determined to do something to provoke getting thrown out,” she said.

“Let it go. It’s a waste of taxpayer time.”

