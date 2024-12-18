Democrats enraged because local Republicans in Fountain Hills, Arizona, used an open forum at a community center to put up a Christmas tree featuring Donald Trump flags responded with their own offering, a mask of Donald Trump’s severed head inside a Christmas wreath.

It didn’t go over well.

The fight erupted after the community center invited various groups to put up Christmas trees. An animal rescue group put up a tree, as did the sheriff’s office and the town’s public works department. The Republican club also did.

he Arizona Sun Times reported the Foundain Hills Democratic Club demanded the Republican tree be removed, but it wasn’t because of the First Amendment.

So then the group posted “a severed mask of Donald Trump’s head inside a wreath.”

“The town refused to take the tree down, citing the First Amendment, so in protest, the Fountain Hills Democratic Club (FHDC) put up their own ‘inappropriate’ replacement, a severed mask of Donald Trump’s head inside a wreath,” the report said.

Fountain Hills Councilman Allen Skillicorn told the publication, “While I defend the Fountain Hills Democratic Club’s free speech, I am shocked by the inappropriate and out-of-touch behavior by FH Dem Club members. The Grinch appears to reside in their hearts. The people of Arizona and Fountain Hills have rejected their sex toy ideology and devotion to confusing children. I defend their right to not believe in Christianity and the Holiday of Christ’s birth, but does that mean they should mock the faith of others? I invite the FH Dems to enjoy some eggnog and twinkly lights, but leave the Bah Humbug at home, behind closed doors.”

A social media post said the head was on display only a few hours, and then was taken down.

The post said, “We have removed the offensive mask out of respect for all Democrats. A statement was made, if only for a few hours.”

Tania Brown, who is part of the group that reportedly complained about the Republicans’ tree, said, “Please tell me y’all didn’t?? How does this truly serve the community at Christmas? How do you feel guests from all over the world are going to feel? How does this represent the Fountain Hills Democratic Club? Is this what you want to be known for? I’m saddened by the response y’all chose. I feel it’s in very poor taste and now you’ve matched them. Please be better and do better. PS. The wreath was absolutely beautiful! I was so proud of y’all. Not so much anymore.”

The town leans heavily Republican and voters ousted a leftist mayor this fall. Conservative Gerry Friedel was elected. Conservatives gained a strong 6-1 majority on the town council.