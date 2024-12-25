PALM BEACH, Florida – It was less than a month ago that Donald Trump suggested Canada could become America’s 51st state and that its Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could be the state’s governor.

Now, the president-elect is floating the name of superstar NHL legend Wayne Gretzky to be Canada’s next prime minister, who would be known as “governor” of Canada.

On Christmas afternoon, Trump posted on Truth Social:

I just left Wayne Gretzky, “The Great One” as he is known in Ice Hockey circles. I said, “Wayne, why don’t you run for Prime Minister of Canada, soon to be known as the Governor of Canada – You would win easily, you wouldn’t even have to campaign.” He had no interest, but I think the people of Canada should start a DRAFT WAYNE GRETZKY Movement. It would be so much fun to watch!

WND previously reported on Trump’s now famous meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at his Mar-A-Lago estate in West Palm Beach on Friday, Nov. 29.

Jim Hoft of the Gateway Pundit reported: The dinner, which was not previously announced on Trudeau’s public itinerary, comes amidst Trump’s decision to impose a 25% tariff on all products from Canada and Mexico in response to the “illegal alien invasion.”

In a statement made on Truth Social, Trump declared that these tariffs would remain in effect “until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country!”

He emphasized that both neighboring nations have the power to address the issue, demanding immediate action to resolve the “long simmering problem.”

“On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders. This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country!” Trump said on Truth Social on Monday.

“Both Mexico and Canada have the absolute right and power to easily solve this long simmering problem. We hereby demand that they use this power, and until such time that they do, it is time for them to pay a very big price!” Trump said on Truth Social on Monday evening,” Trump added.

The announcement has sent shockwaves through Ottawa, with Trudeau’s liberal government scrambling to respond to what they view as an existential threat to Canada’s already fragile economy.

Just two hours after Trump posted the tariff threats, Trudeau called Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate, and the two spoke about trade and security at the border.

Not satisfied, desperate Trudeau boarded a plane to Florida for a face-to-face discussion.

The meeting, described as “productive” by Trump, centered on America’s demand for decisive action from its northern neighbor.

“I just had a very productive meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, where we discussed many important topics that will require both Countries to work together to address, like the Fentanyl and Drug Crisis that has decimated so many lives as a result of Illegal Immigration, Fair Trade Deals that do not jeopardize American Workers, and the massive Trade Deficit the U.S. has with Canada,” Trump said on Truth Social on Saturday.

“I made it very clear that the United States will no longer sit idly by as our Citizens become victims to the scourge of this Drug Epidemic, caused mainly by the Drug Cartels, and Fentanyl pouring in from China. Too much death and hardship! Prime Minister Trudeau has made a commitment to work with us to end this terrible devastation of U.S. Families. We also spoke about many other important topics like Energy, Trade, and the Arctic. All are vital issues that I will be addressing on my first days back in Office, and before,” Trump added.

The meeting took a lighter turn when, according to Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy, Trump humorously suggested that if Canada cannot sustain its economy without what he claimed was a $100 billion annual exploitation of the U.S., perhaps it should consider becoming the 51st state.

This comment reportedly came after Trudeau expressed concerns about the detrimental impact of new tariffs on the Canadian economy.

Doocy reported on Fox News:

“Tonight we’re getting some new details about that Trump-Trudeau dinner from two people who were at the table. We’re told that when Trudeau told President-elect Trump that new tariffs would kill the Canadian economy, Trump joked to him that if Canada can’t survive without ripping off the U.S. to the tune of $100 billion per year, then maybe Canada should become the 51st state, and Trudeau can become its governor.”

WATCH:

