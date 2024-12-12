Colorado officials chose the route of exhibiting hostility to Christianity when they attacked baker Jack Phillips and tried to demand he produce messages on his products that violated his Christian faith.

The Supreme Court delivered a victory to Phillips in that fight, scolding the state.

Officials in that extreme leftist state then decided the Supreme Court wasn’t really serious, and attacked a website designer over the same dispute. They tried to order her to promote projects and ideologies that violated her faith.

The state got scolded by the Supreme Court again. This time the scolding came with a $1.5 million bill that the state’s taxpayers must pay because of the leftist agendas of the state’s election and appointed officials.

But really, the Supreme Court didn’t mean that, either.

At least that’s the apparent perspective of officials in the state of California, who have tried to demand that a baker there make products with messages that violate her Christian faith.

According to a report from Becket, LiMandri & Jonna and the Thomas More Society, Cathy Miller’s case will be heard by the state’s 5th District Court of Appeal in a few days.

The legal teams explained, “A Christian baker will be in California state court next week to protect her ability to operate her bakery in accordance with her faith. In California Department of Civil Rights v. Tastries, Cathy Miller wants to continue serving her local Bakersfield community at her bakery, Tastries, a vision she brought to life over a decade ago.”

Leftist state officials there investigated her after she told a same-sex duo that her faith did not allow her to promote their ideology and personally design their wedding cake.

“For over six years, California has repeatedly compared Miller’s religious beliefs about marriage to racism and argued that Miller’s beliefs harm ‘the dignity of all Californians,'” the lawyers said.

A lower court, in line with the Supreme Court, said Miller cannot be required to express messages on her products that violate her faith.

But the state has insisted on taking its agenda to the appeals court.

“As a faithful Christian and owner of Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield, California, Cathy Miller has custom-designed baked goods for over a decade. Miller believes that her bakery is ‘God’s business,’ her bakery’s mission statement is to ‘honor God in all that we do,’ and her Christian faith influences everything from the Bible verses she puts on her business cards to the music she plays in the shop,” her legal counsel confirmed.

“Since 2017, however, the California Civil Rights Department has forced Miller into court because she will not personally design wedding cakes that go against her religious beliefs, including those that violate the Christian sacrament of marriage.”

Earlier, a California Superior Court judge said Miller cannot be forced to personally design a wedding cake that violates her faith.

WND reported last year on the Supreme Court precedent, when a ruling blasted Colorado for its attack on 303 Creative and its owner.

The justices banned the state of Colorado from picking and choosing its own leftist ideology and requiring business owners from state that as their own.

The result, the second time in a row that the state of Colorado has been caught, and scolded, for its “hostility” to Christianity, now should be applied to other similar cases, according to ADF.

In 303 Creative, the justices said the right to free speech means Colorado’s leftist governor, Jared Polis, and the state Democrat machine there, could not require Lorie Smith, a web designer, to promote same-sex weddings with her website business.

Earlier, the justice blasted Colorado for its actual “hostility” to Christian baker Jack Phillips in the Masterpiece Cakeshop case. That followed one state official actually likening Christians to Nazis.

Becket reports Miller also bans from her products “gory or pornographic images,” celebrations of drug use or messages that demean others.

“My faith calls me to serve others with joy and compassion, and Tastries has been my way of answering that call since I opened its doors over a decade ago,” she said in a statement released by her lawyers.

The lower court ruling was from Judge Eric Bradshaw who said creating a cake is protected as “pure speech” and considered artistic expression.