While Republicans around the country heaved a sigh of relief that Democrats were unable to cheat and steal the presidency from Donald Trump again, many remain convinced corrupt actors still manipulated the results of four Senate races in battleground states and some other down ballot races.

In Arizona, Kari Lake allegedly lost to Rep. Ruben Gallego by about 81,000 votes, even though voters around the state frequently admitted to pollsters they had no idea who he was. He even outperformed Kamala Harris by almost 100,000 votes despite his lack of name recognition.

In contrast, the unknown Green Party Senate candidate, Eduardo Quintana, received about 75,000 votes. This was shocking considering he received 400% more votes than well-known Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein, who has run for that office for many years. She received only about 18,000 votes.

Quintana, a write-in candidate, received only 282 votes in the Green Party primary earlier this year, beating out two opponents who received even fewer votes. His X account has fewer than 400 followers. He apparently raised so little money for the race that he didn’t file any campaign finance reports.

The Green Party only had 4,187 registered voters at the time of the election. Let’s compare it to the Libertarian Party, which has a significantly larger presence with about 700% more voters, 31,132. Yet the Libertarian Party candidate in 2022, Marc Victor, who is fairly well-known in the state for a third-party candidate, only received 53,762 votes that year. The state hasn’t tilted left since 2020; Republican voter registration has increased to an almost 6% advantage since then.

I’ve asked around for someone to explain the anomaly, including on X, and not one single person has responded with an explanation.

Election fraud defenders will probably claim that many independents – as well as some Republicans and Democrats – voted for Quintana in the general election. However, when polled, independents usually break pretty evenly between Republicans and Democrats; there isn’t a significant radical left component there.

Election fraud defenders may also cite previous races where the Green Party Senate candidate received an abnormally large number of votes. But this is just evidence that the cheating has likely been going on for years – I believe a lot of it started around 2010.

Let’s take a look back at Arizona history. In 2022, there was no Green Party Senate candidate, and in 2020, there were no third party candidates for Senate except write-ins, who received no more than 400 votes each.

In 2018, the unknown Green Party Senate candidate received over 57,000 votes, about the margin that Republican Martha McSally lost to Kyrsten Sinema by (that was the first year Arizonans began to heavily suspect there was election fraud). In 2016, unknown Green Party Senate candidate Gary Swing received an astounding 138,634 votes, even though he apparently didn’t even raise enough money to file a campaign finance report. He received 400% more votes than Stein.

That year, if votes were switched, they likely went to the late John McCain, not the Democrat. No one has ever believed in recent years that McCain was very popular in Arizona; the myth of the McCain supporter was due to loudmouthed RINOs in leadership positions likely motivated by money (or blackmail; McCain through his minions threatened me three times). Similarly, no one believes that a few sarcastic humorous remarks Lake made about McCain supporters really convinced anyone other than the far left – who already weren’t going to vote for her – not to vote for her.

There wasn’t a Senate race in 2014, and in 2012, there was no Green Party Senate candidate. In 2010, the numbers started getting interesting. The Green Party candidate received only 24,603 votes. McCain had a weak, unknown challenger, who he beat almost 2 to 1. Perhaps this was the beginning of some strange votes.

No one really believes that voters who chose Trump also chose radical Gallego. He has a lifetime rating of 4 from the American Conservative Union (out of 100), which dropped to 3 in the latest ratings. He has only 191,000 followers on X, compared to Lake with 2.4 million. Her internal polling recently found that she is the most popular politician in the state after Trump, and many consider her the biggest political phenomenon in the state since Barry Goldwater, in large part due to her brilliant takedowns of the MSM.

Other anomalies in Arizona’s 2024 election included State Rep. Cory McGarr allegedly losing his reelection in a Pima County district with a 10-plus Republican voter registration edge. No one believes that the radical abortion-until-birth Prop. 139 passed with over 61% voting yes. Proponents were caught many times on video lying to voters in order to get them to sign the petition to put it on the ballot, so why wouldn’t they cheat in the election as well?

Fortunately, this isn’t the end of it. Two Arizona legislators are demanding an investigation and submitting public records to Pima County Elections, which most people consider even more corrupt than Maricopa County Elections. Two think tanks in Arizona have told me they are heavily investigating. There was likely other types of fraud in Lake’s race, which would explain the rest of the margin she allegedly lost by.

What else needs to happen is an exit poll to determine how many really voted for Quintano. After Rasmussen Reports conducted an exit poll of the 2022 election, it was discovered that Lake really won the gubernatorial race by 8 points. Gallego was losing in two of the most reputable polls immediately prior to the election, Data Orbital and Atlas Intel. The MSM poll aggregator site FiveThirtyEight rates them both very highly.

Ignoring the election fraud and “moving on” isn’t going to stop it; instead it will embolden the left to increase it, and you can guarantee they are revving up for the 2026 midterms now and the 2028 presidential election.