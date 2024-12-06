David Hogg, a student-turned-antigun-activist following a shooting at his school, has begun promoting himself to a leadership post in the Democrat party, and the online trolling erupted immediately.

“This the guy who stood on the bodies of his dead classmates to be famous, right?”

“I cannot tell you how much I want this to happen.”

“Please, keep filling Democrat leadership with extremists. It helps.”

And, “HAHAHAHA. I hope he does run, this guy is a moron,” were among the responses as soon as Hogg said on television he would like to be DNC vice chairman.

David Hogg says he’s considering running for DNC Chair pic.twitter.com/pGgJQePQUa — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 5, 2024

The Washington Examiner cited how Hogg “got trolled” across social media after stating he would consider a run to become part of the Democratic National Committee.

“I’m considering it because I think that, one, obviously, I think we need a new generation in the DNC. If this election has taught us nothing else, I think we need an intergenerational coalition as a party.”

His comments came during an interview with leftist CNN.

“This is what happens when everyone gets a participation trophy!” one commenter said.

Hogg continued, “I think what the party needs to do is open its eyes and take its fingers out of its ears. We can just surround ourselves with people that agree with us a lot of the time, in terms of the party leadership and also within the party itself, and think that’s just who we need to be talking to constantly instead of listening to people who don’t agree with us.”

He said Democrats’ “condescending tone” is causing voters to see them as “out of touch” elitists.

In fact, during the 2024 presidential election, President-elect Donald Trump increased support for the Republican party in just about every demographic category, as the GOP now is considered the party of the “working man.”

Hogg has made his reputation as a gun control extremist following a shooting at his school, Stoneman Douglas High. He’s helped lead a bunch of protests, marches and boycotts.

He helped start, then left, a pillow company, and founded a political action network.

On Feb. 14, 2018, when a former student went to the school and started shooting people, Hogg hid in a closet.

After the shooting, he made himself a point person for demands for gun control.

He has claimed people have no rights to have a gun under the Second Amendment, in stark opposition to the U.S. Supreme Court’s opinion on that issue.

He charges that the Second Amendment is about states having a national guard.