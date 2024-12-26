The green ideology that has swept around the globe since activists claimed there was global cooling, then global warming and now “climate change” has generated a list of new words for everyday use, such as “carbon footprint,” meaning the amount of energy from fossil fuels that a person uses.

And now a study has concluded that those carbon footprints are bigger for people who own electric vehicles to try to reduce their carbon footprint.

But it’s not necessarily because of their choice of vehicle alone, it’s because they are wealthy and live lives that demand more energy and more energy consumption, according to a new report at Slay News.

The report explained scientists at the University of Turku, in Finland, discovered that on average, drivers with EVs “have a larger ‘carbon footprint’ those drivers who own gas or diesel cars.”

“Electric cars have become the ultimate status symbol for ‘woke’ celebrities and those claiming to be ‘saving the planet’ from ‘climate change,'” the report said. “However, scientists now say that buying an expensive electric vehicle (EV) is actually doing more harm to the environment than helping it.”

The study results, in the journal PLOS Climate, confirmed that while EV owners may have vehicles that “produce lower emissions,” their “more ostentatious lifestyles mean they contribute more to ‘global warming’ overall.” EVs typically 20%, even 40%, more than similar vehicles powered by gas or diesel.

The results came from the study done by Nils Sandman, Elisa Sahari, and Aki Koponen.

Their study found that owners of performance EVs on average contributed 10.2 tons of carbon dioxide per year to the so-called “climate change” measurements. Those with gas or diesel vehicles were contributing 8.04 tons. Even the “average” EV owners contributed 8.66 tons.

The study looked at the lives of some 4,000 residents of Finland.

“The participants also provided answers about their housing, transport, and purchasing habits which scientists used to estimate their ‘carbon footprint,'” the report said.

Slay News reported, “The researchers also noticed that there was a big difference between the two types of EV owners. EV owners who said they were most concerned with the economy and reliability of their cars produced much less pollution – contributing just 7.59 tonnes per year. Owners who said they were more concerned about their car’s performance on the other hand were significantly more polluting than any other group.”