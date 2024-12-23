Subway fire horror: Watch illegal migrant allegedly set woman ablaze and watch her burn to death (Graphic video)

By Greg Wehner, Fox News


(FOX NEWS) — A migrant from Guatemala was arrested in connection to the heinous death of a woman who was lit on fire and burned to death on a subway train in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday.

Sources identified the person of interest to Fox News Digital as 33-year-old Sebastin Zapeta.

While police did not identify the person of interest, a high-level NYPD source told Fox News Digital the individual entered the U.S. illegally from Guatemala in 2018, when President-elect Trump was president during his first term. The person of interest has no prior arrests in New York City and one prior arrest in Arizona, the source said, though details about the arrest were not available.

