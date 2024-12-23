

(FOX NEWS) — A migrant from Guatemala was arrested in connection to the heinous death of a woman who was lit on fire and burned to death on a subway train in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday.

Sources identified the person of interest to Fox News Digital as 33-year-old Sebastin Zapeta.

This guy allegedly threw a lit match on a woman who was sleeping on the NYC subway this morning and set her on fire. He then sat down on bench across from where she was located and watched her die. Tell me again why mass deportation is a bad idea. pic.twitter.com/ZTIJkpCIft — Sasswatch (@Sasswatcher) December 22, 2024

While police did not identify the person of interest, a high-level NYPD source told Fox News Digital the individual entered the U.S. illegally from Guatemala in 2018, when President-elect Trump was president during his first term. The person of interest has no prior arrests in New York City and one prior arrest in Arizona, the source said, though details about the arrest were not available.