Super-woke Disney drops trans storyline from upcoming animated Pixar show

By Kristine Parks, Fox News

'Win or Lose' (Disney/Pixar)
‘Win or Lose’

(FOX NEWS) — Disney has dropped a transgender storyline from its upcoming animated Pixar series “Win or Lose,” a spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital Tuesday.

Pixar Animation Studios’ “Win or Lose,” “follows a co-ed middle-school softball team named the Pickles in the week leading up to their championship softball game,” according to The Hollywood Reporter, which first broke the news about the changes made to the show.

Disney confirmed that lines of dialogue referencing a character’s gender identity were removed from later episodes in the show.

