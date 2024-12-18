(FOX NEWS) — Disney has dropped a transgender storyline from its upcoming animated Pixar series “Win or Lose,” a spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital Tuesday.

Pixar Animation Studios’ “Win or Lose,” “follows a co-ed middle-school softball team named the Pickles in the week leading up to their championship softball game,” according to The Hollywood Reporter, which first broke the news about the changes made to the show.

BREAKING: Disney has decided to pull transgender storyline from their upcoming Pixar streaming series “Win or Lose” Disney’s official statement: “When it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognize that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects… pic.twitter.com/qCNanylTqd — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 17, 2024

Disney confirmed that lines of dialogue referencing a character’s gender identity were removed from later episodes in the show.