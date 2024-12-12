(AMERICAN THINKER) – Now that Syria’s brutal dictator, Bashar al-Assad, is out of power, either dead in a plane crash, or else alive in Moscow, there is plenty of reason to worry about what will remain of Syria’s dwindling ancient Christian community as ISIS and al-Qaida followers take over. The archbishop of Homs thinks Christianity itself in Aleppo will be decimated and already sees the signs of it.

According to Catholic Vote, citing wire services: “Syrian Catholic Archbishop Jacques Mourad, of the Diocese of Homs, Syria, has decried the immense suffering of refugees fleeing the ongoing violence in Aleppo and the impending destruction of Christianity in the region. In an interview with Agenzia Fides, the news outlet for the Pontifical Missions Society, Archbishop Mourad described the dire situation.

“We are really tired,” he said. “We are really exhausted, and we are also finished, in every sense.”