Former President Jimmy Carter passed away on Sunday. He was 100, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Carter was born in Plains, Georgia on Oct. 1, 1924.

Jimmy Carter had been in hospice care since February 2023. His wife, Rosalynn Carter, passed away in November 2023.

Jimmy Carter was last seen in October when he was wheeled outside to watch a military flyover in his backyard in Plains, Georgia to celebrate his 100th birthday. His son told reporters around this time that he was anxious to vote for Kamala Harris for president.

Since his death, reports on Carter were mostly respectful and ignored his disastrous record in and out of office.

But on Monday the 24 hour rule was over and Scott Jennings was ready to get real with his fellow panelists on CNN.

Jennings dropped the ultimate Jimmy Carter truth bomb on his fellow panelists.

Scott Jennings: He was a terrible President. That’s why he lost in a landslide after his one term. If it’s possible, I think he was even a worse ex-president because of his meddling in US foreign policy, because of his saddling up to dictators around the world, because of his vehement views, anti-Israel views, and more than dabbling in anti-Semitism over the years. He often vexed Democrats. Obama didn’t even have him speak at his ’08 Convention. He put Bill Clinton in a terrible foreign policy box on a North Korea nuclear issue. I think he was a guy who had a huge ego and believed that he was uniquely positioned to do all these things, even after the American people had roundly and soundly rejected his leadership. I respect people who run for President and get elected President, but in his particular case, I think he, time and again, proved why he was never suited for the office in the first place. How much of it?… …In the run-up to the Persian Gulf War, he wrote letters-Yeah, I know about this.to all of our allies and to Arab states, asking them to abandon their cooperation and coalition with the United States of America. If it’s not treasonous, it’s borderline treasonous. I hear what you’re saying about the humanitarianism, but when you’re an ex-president and you have served in that office, I think you have a duty to the United States and only to the United States. When he did that in other instances, to me, it showed that he cared more about his own legacy than he did about the country, and I think that is wrong.

Jennings must be proud of his efforts here. He posted the exceptional clip on his X account.

My thoughts on Jimmy Carter’s legacy last night on @cnn: terrible president, soundly rejected by the American people. Even worse ex-president, whose meddling in US foreign policy & virulent anti-Israel/anti-Semitic views must not be forgotten. Undermined US interests repeatedly. pic.twitter.com/kbBupU0K7O — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) December 31, 2024

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.