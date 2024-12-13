Texas lt. governor announces state will buy all of border materials left by Biden, give it to Trump

By Jim Hoft, The Gateway Pundit

Trucks under Biden regime orders transport border materials away to be sold at auction. Credit: The Daily Wire

As reported earlier by Cullen Linebarger, The Biden regime is determined to sabotage President Trump and America at any cost, even if it means dangerous illegal aliens will continue to invade America.

Daily Wire reporter James Lalino broke an explosive story Thursday revealing the Biden regime is using its final weeks in power to move massive amounts of border wall pieces away from the southern border to be sold off in a government auction.

The outlet also captured damning video footage from a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent showing unused sections of the wall being carried away on the back of flatbed trucks. This occurred from a section of the border south of Tucson, one of the most troublesome border-area spots.

In the video, you can see the massive number of border wall materials that will soon vanish.

WATCH:

[Editor’s note: This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com]

