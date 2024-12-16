(LIFESITE NEWS) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued a New York-based doctor for allegedly unlawfully providing abortion-inducing drugs to Texas residents in direct violation of state law.

“Dr. Margaret Daley Carpenter, a New York doctor and founder of the Abortion Coalition for Telemedicine, unlawfully provided a Collin County resident with abortion-inducing drugs that ended the life of an unborn child and resulted in serious complications for the mother, who then required medical intervention,” according to a press release from AG Paxton’s office about the case.

“Texas laws prohibit a physician or medical supplier from providing any abortion-inducing drugs by courier, delivery, or mail service,” the press release adds, noting that doctors are also prohibited from prescribing Texas residents drugs through telehealth services without a valid Texas medical license.